Boise State at San Diego State Depth Chart

Does it seem surreal to anyone else that we’re already down to the final week of the regular season? Because it feels like kickoff in Orlando was like...last week. At any rate, we have one more to go before heading into bowl season. If we take care of business in San Diego and * fingers crossed * get some help in the shape of UNLV pulling the upset in Colorado Springs, we could potentially have one more game between now and then. All of that means nothing without a W in San Diego. So, let’s take a look at the official depth chart for this week vs the Aztecs:
WIDE RECEIVER (X)
1 Octavius Evans, RsSr. 6-1, 210
18 Billy Bowens, RsJr. 6-1, 193
WIDE RECEIVER (H)
2 Khalil Shakir, Sr. 6-0, 190
17 Davis Koetter, RsSr. 6-2, 195
WIDE RECEIVER (Z)
5 Stefan Cobbs, RsJr. 6-0, 185
15 Maclaine Griffin, RsJr. 6-2, 200
LEFT TACKLE
70 John Ojukwu, RsSr. 6-6, 303
74 Jacob Golden, RsSo. 6-5, 305
LEFT GUARD
69 Garrett Curran, RsJr. 6-5, 318
72 Dallas Holliday, RsJr. 6-3, 318 -OR-
CENTER
68 Jake Stetz, 6ySr. 6-2, 311
71 Donte Harrington, 6ySr. 6-2, 305
RIGHT GUARD
66 Ben Dooley, RsSo. 6-5, 305
74 Jacob Golden, RsSo. 6-5, 305
RIGHT TACKLE
77 Uzo Osuji, 6ySr. 6-8, 305
74 Jacob Golden, RsSo. 6-5, 305
TIGHT END
3 Riley Smith, RsJr. 6-5, 238
88 Tyneil Hopper, RsJr. 6-2, 242
87 Kurt Rafdal, RsSr. 6-7, 240
86 Tyler Eiguren, RsSo. 6-3, 245
Quarterback
19 Hank Bachmeier, Jr. 6-1, 210
16 Jack Sears, RsSr. 6-2, 213
10 Taylen Green, Fr. 6-6, 215
RUNNING BACK
24 George Holani, RsSo. 5-11, 205
4 Cyrus Habibi-Likio, RsSr. 6-1, 210
21 Andrew Van Buren, Sr. 6-0, 240
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
55 Shane Irwin, RsSr. 6-3, 260
56 Casey Kline, RsSo. 6-4, 248
NOSE TACKLE
94 Jackson Cravens, RsJr. 6-2, 305
98 Herbert Gums, RsFr. 6-1, 303
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
99 Scott Matlock, RsJr. 6-4, 295
92 Michael Callahan, RsSo. 6-3, 280
91 Ahmed Hassanein, Fr. 6-3. 270
EDGE
38 Demetri Washington, RsJr. 6-3, 270
30 Isaiah Bagnah, RsSo 6-4 225
MIKE (MIDDLE) LINEBACKER
7 Ezekiel Noa, RsSr. 5-11, 240
52 D.J. Schramm, RsJr. 6-0, 231
WILL (WEAKSIDE) LINEBACKER
44 Riley Whimpey, 5ySr. 6-1, 231
3 Brandon Hawkins, RsJr. 6-2, 220
NICKEL
28 Kekaula Kaniho, 5ySr. 5-11, 188
4 Rodney Robinson, RsFr. 5-8, 177
BCB (BOUNDARY CORNERBACK)
26 Caleb Biggers, RsSr. 5-11, 195
24 Damon Cole, RsSr. 6-0, 185
BS (BOUNDARY SAFETY)
0 JL Skinner, So. 6-4, 218
34 Alexander Teubner, RsSo. 5-11, 194 -OR-
41 Jaylen Clark, RsFr. 6-2, 198
FS
21 Tyreque Jones, RsSr. 6-2, 205
23 Seyi Oladipo, Fr. 5-11, 194
FCB (FIELD CORNERBACK)
22 Tyric LeBeauf, RsJr. 6-2, 185
14 Kaonohi Kaniho, RsFr. 6-0 178 -OR-
36 Semaj Verner, RsFr. 6-0, 190
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER
35 Jonah Dalmas, So. 5-8, 161
46 Joel Velazquez, 6ySr. 6-0, 220
PUNTER
46 Joel Velazquez, 6ySr. 6-0, 220
35 Jonah Dalmas, So. 5-8, 161
SNAPPER
42 Daniel Cantrell, RsSr. 6-0, 241
65 Mason Hutton, Fr 6-6, 217
HOLDER
89 Connor Riddle, RrJr. 6-1, 220
28 Kekaula Kaniho, 5ySr. 5-11, 188
KICKOFF
46 Joel Velazquez, 6ySr. 6-0, 220
KICK RETURNER
2 Khalil Shakir, Sr. 6-0, 190
5 Stefan Cobbs, RsJr. 6-0, 185
PUNT RETURNER
2 Khalil Shakir, Sr. 6-0, 190
5 Stefan Cobbs, RsJr. 6-0, 185
Notable Notes
- None. Again.
See anything that stood out? Let us know in the comments!
As always...GO BRONCOS!
