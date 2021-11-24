Boise State at San Diego State Depth Chart

Does it seem surreal to anyone else that we’re already down to the final week of the regular season? Because it feels like kickoff in Orlando was like...last week. At any rate, we have one more to go before heading into bowl season. If we take care of business in San Diego and * fingers crossed * get some help in the shape of UNLV pulling the upset in Colorado Springs, we could potentially have one more game between now and then. All of that means nothing without a W in San Diego. So, let’s take a look at the official depth chart for this week vs the Aztecs:

WIDE RECEIVER (X)

1 Octavius Evans, RsSr. 6-1, 210

18 Billy Bowens, RsJr. 6-1, 193

WIDE RECEIVER (H)

2 Khalil Shakir, Sr. 6-0, 190

17 Davis Koetter, RsSr. 6-2, 195

WIDE RECEIVER (Z)

5 Stefan Cobbs, RsJr. 6-0, 185

15 Maclaine Griffin, RsJr. 6-2, 200

LEFT TACKLE

70 John Ojukwu, RsSr. 6-6, 303

74 Jacob Golden, RsSo. 6-5, 305

LEFT GUARD

69 Garrett Curran, RsJr. 6-5, 318

72 Dallas Holliday, RsJr. 6-3, 318 -OR-

CENTER

68 Jake Stetz, 6ySr. 6-2, 311

71 Donte Harrington, 6ySr. 6-2, 305

RIGHT GUARD

66 Ben Dooley, RsSo. 6-5, 305

74 Jacob Golden, RsSo. 6-5, 305

RIGHT TACKLE

77 Uzo Osuji, 6ySr. 6-8, 305

74 Jacob Golden, RsSo. 6-5, 305

TIGHT END

3 Riley Smith, RsJr. 6-5, 238

88 Tyneil Hopper, RsJr. 6-2, 242

87 Kurt Rafdal, RsSr. 6-7, 240

86 Tyler Eiguren, RsSo. 6-3, 245

Quarterback

19 Hank Bachmeier, Jr. 6-1, 210

16 Jack Sears, RsSr. 6-2, 213

10 Taylen Green, Fr. 6-6, 215

RUNNING BACK

24 George Holani, RsSo. 5-11, 205

4 Cyrus Habibi-Likio, RsSr. 6-1, 210

21 Andrew Van Buren, Sr. 6-0, 240

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

55 Shane Irwin, RsSr. 6-3, 260

56 Casey Kline, RsSo. 6-4, 248

NOSE TACKLE

94 Jackson Cravens, RsJr. 6-2, 305

98 Herbert Gums, RsFr. 6-1, 303

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

99 Scott Matlock, RsJr. 6-4, 295

92 Michael Callahan, RsSo. 6-3, 280

91 Ahmed Hassanein, Fr. 6-3. 270

EDGE

38 Demetri Washington, RsJr. 6-3, 270

30 Isaiah Bagnah, RsSo 6-4 225

MIKE (MIDDLE) LINEBACKER

7 Ezekiel Noa, RsSr. 5-11, 240

52 D.J. Schramm, RsJr. 6-0, 231

WILL (WEAKSIDE) LINEBACKER

44 Riley Whimpey, 5ySr. 6-1, 231

3 Brandon Hawkins, RsJr. 6-2, 220

NICKEL

28 Kekaula Kaniho, 5ySr. 5-11, 188

4 Rodney Robinson, RsFr. 5-8, 177

BCB (BOUNDARY CORNERBACK)

26 Caleb Biggers, RsSr. 5-11, 195

24 Damon Cole, RsSr. 6-0, 185

BS (BOUNDARY SAFETY)

0 JL Skinner, So. 6-4, 218

34 Alexander Teubner, RsSo. 5-11, 194 -OR-

41 Jaylen Clark, RsFr. 6-2, 198

FS

21 Tyreque Jones, RsSr. 6-2, 205

23 Seyi Oladipo, Fr. 5-11, 194

FCB (FIELD CORNERBACK)

22 Tyric LeBeauf, RsJr. 6-2, 185

14 Kaonohi Kaniho, RsFr. 6-0 178 -OR-

36 Semaj Verner, RsFr. 6-0, 190

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKER

35 Jonah Dalmas, So. 5-8, 161

46 Joel Velazquez, 6ySr. 6-0, 220

PUNTER

46 Joel Velazquez, 6ySr. 6-0, 220

35 Jonah Dalmas, So. 5-8, 161

SNAPPER

42 Daniel Cantrell, RsSr. 6-0, 241

65 Mason Hutton, Fr 6-6, 217

HOLDER

89 Connor Riddle, RrJr. 6-1, 220

28 Kekaula Kaniho, 5ySr. 5-11, 188

KICKOFF

46 Joel Velazquez, 6ySr. 6-0, 220

KICK RETURNER

2 Khalil Shakir, Sr. 6-0, 190

5 Stefan Cobbs, RsJr. 6-0, 185

PUNT RETURNER

2 Khalil Shakir, Sr. 6-0, 190

5 Stefan Cobbs, RsJr. 6-0, 185

Notable Notes

None. Again.

See anything that stood out? Let us know in the comments!

As always...GO BRONCOS!