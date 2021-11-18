Khalil Shakir selected for prestigious Senior Bowl

If there’s one guy on this Bronco team that deserves anything coming his way, it’s probably offensive weapon extraordinaire Khalil Shakir, and what just came his way was a ticket to the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl—played each year in Mobile, Alabama. The postseason all-star game is one of several similar pre-draft events, but widely considered the biggest and baddest of them all, so Shakir’s inclusion should signal that he’s a highly-regarded prospect (one that Mel Kiper even included on his recent receiver top ten board). Shakir was blissfully unaware of his invite to this year’s game until an extremely nonchalant Andy Avalos spilled the beans...or let him read the beans for himself.

Khalil is far from the first Bronco to participate in the big game (John Bates played in it just last year), but is sure to be one of the favs to make the trip. Shakir will play in his final Bronco home game (barring Potato Bowl invite?) this Saturday, so make sure to drink it in...he’s been a good one (and will no doubt continue to be one at the next level). Congrats, Khalil! We’ll be watching in February!