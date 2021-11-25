Recruiting Roundup: Turkey Day Edition

Happy Thanksgiving Bronco Nation! Food comas make football better I hear, so good evening/morning to whoever’s awake. I’m thankful for shutouts, Khalil Shakir, Khalil Shakir, and JL Skinner. Oh, and don’t forget Jonah Buckets. You know, despite an early dose of anxiety this year, I’m proud as ever to be a Bronco fan.

I’m also very grateful for a new addition to write about. Cortez Hogans committed this weekend, and the tweets are Twittering about more visits and offers around.

Dont’ forget to cheer loud at the TV tomorrow while enjoying leftover pie. If you made the trip the Carson, I’m proud of you. And as always,

GO BRONCOS

Cortez Hogans, DE, Snow College (Ephraim, UT)/Palatine, IL

Cortez made his official visit on Senior Night. After watching former team managers and punters run for their lives, he made his decision. He had a bit of journey to get here. Hogans hails from Palatine Illinois, and eventually committed to Northern Illinois. He played some his freshman year in 2018, but transferred to Snow College. Really looks like we got a gem with this one. Idaho Statesman bit on him:

Ashton Jeanty, RB/WR, Lone Star HS (Frisco, TX)

Jeanty saw his record breaking season come to an end with a 55-21 loss on Friday. No stats, but if history is any indicator, he scored all 3 TDs. Honestly, he probably swapped jerseys to score a few more. He graduates early to presumably join the team in January. Just a little greenshirt for ya.

Infectious personality. Joy to coach. Best RB in the State.



All this describes how people closest to @LSHSRangers RB @AshtonJeanty2 feel about him. @TheRicRenner with the story of Ashton's Navy upbringing, family bond, and incredible football career. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/dudbvo9Na5 — BallySportsTXHS (@BallySportsTXHS) November 23, 2021

Rogelio (Roger) Carreon, OL, Jal HS (Jal, NM)

Rogelio saw his Panthers fall short in the 2A state championship to Eunice by a score of 28-15. Next stop? September 3rd at Oregon State.

Tyson Molio’o, OL, St John Bosco, (Bellflower, CA)

St John Bosco lost to the Servite Friars 40-21 this past weekend. The loss of Tyson to Bronco Blue will do no favors for the now #8 team in the nation.

Maddux “Maddog” Madsen, QB, American Fork HS, (American Fork, Utah)

Maddog’s season finished up a couple weeks ago. The question remains whether he is Maddog all the time or just on the football field. Important for interview etiquete.

Keenan McCaddy, ATH, Moanalua HS (Honolulu, HI)

Keenan’s enjoying his bye before he squares off against “The President” Kaeo Akana.

Kage Casey, OL, Clackamas HS (Clackamas, OR)

Clackamas’s season is over, but Kage is just getting started. Starting what? We’ll find out come the team Madden tournament that may or may not exist.

Hall Schmidt, OL, Peninsula HS (Gig Harbor, WA)

Schmidt’s season is over as well. While we wait for him to arrive, let’s just hope he’s not a Seahawks fan. It’s not a good life right now folks.

Jayden Virgin, TE, Mt Carmel HS (San Diego, CA)

Not gonna lie, I wasn’t expecting much when I saw that Jayden’s Sundevils lost 34-7. Mr. Virgin had other plans, however. He ended up with 4 carries and 4 catches for 54 total yards, a rushing TD, 8 tackles (5 solo), and a fumble recovery. That kind of effort pays dividends in the next level.

Zamondre Marriweather, ATH, Valencia HS (Valencia, CA)

Neither the Ball brothers nor the stat book made an appearance in Zamondre’s 24-21 win over Chino Hills. It’s a good thing they’re playing football out here, folks.

.@zamondrem1 with the behind the legs catch!?



Zamondre Merriweather | Valencia HS, CA pic.twitter.com/nr7glpDQe5 — Hudl (@Hudl) October 19, 2021

James Ferguson, P, Pro Kick Australia (Geelong, Australia)

No stats to report, but here’s a picture of an Australian world map

Kaeo Akana, LB, President Theodore Roosevelt HS (Honolulu, HI)

Bronco greats Holani and Ioane were too much for Kaeo in a 48-7 loss to ‘Iolani. Keenan McCaddy’s Maonalua is up next.

Austin TErry, TE, Tumwater HS (Olympia, WA)

Stats are elusive as always with Terry, but they ran the mercy rule running clock once the game hit 48-7. I’m gonna go on a limb and say he ended up with 6 Tds and 3 safeties before they put in the second unit. Pretty scary, TErry.

Gavin Hambrick, LB, Apple Valley HS (Apple Valley, CA)

This story just gets better and better. The Apple Valley Sun Devils continued their dream season with a goal-line stand in the Semis, made by none other than Sir Hambrick. They play for the championship this weekend.

Highlights from the Semis, (I think the second one is the goaline stand):

Or it might be this one actually:

Dionte Thornton, S, Lawndale HS (Lawndale, CA)

Thornton island is the only island I know of that is closed during the holidays, but I imagine that it’s opening will be grand once he touches the Blue.

Jake Ripp, LB, Los Gatos HS (Los Gatos, CA)

Jake the Ripper’s season is already over, but he is surely mentally preparing to add his name to our unique LB tradition. Wickersham, Whimpey, and Leighton will be proud.

JJ Talo, DL, Kearns HS (Salt Lake City, UT)

No new run-ins with people who know people from Kearns, but JJ should be at least welcoming a new Utah addition to the D-line.

(George Tarlas)

The last one here is not a Bronco commit, nor has he been offered or talked to by Boise State as far as I’m aware. Now, I fully trust the ‘Broncs to do their scouting, but I thought I’d throw him a mention.

He was Boise’s “Greek Freak”. He ented the transfer portal this week. The 6’4 260 lb Greek played most basketball in Greece, playing on the U-16 team there. He moved to the Treasure Valley when he was 16, and started playing football at Caldwell high school. He transferred to Borah HS (Boise, ID) his senior year. He made all-conference both years, and all-state his senior year, committing to Weber State. At Weber he racked up 121 tackles, 24 TFL, 19 sacks, 7 FF, and 2 INTs. His highlight video is basically a strip sack montage. Watch it, it’s fun.

Anyways, that’s my shameless plug. Bring him home, Broncos!

#FCS entry into portal as a grad transfer; Weber State DE George Tarlas totaled 121 tackles, 24 TFL, 19 sacks, 7 FF and 2 INT during his career with the Wildcats; ID native; 6'4" 260 lbs — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) November 23, 2021