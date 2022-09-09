Anagram Roster: New Mexico

An anagram is like a word jumble; you take the letters from a word or phrase and mix them up to see what other words or phrases you can come up with. Try it for yourself
Ok, so we missed the Anagram Roster last week. OBNUG’s seasonal tradition missing a week doesn’t usually result in the Broncos vomiting all over ourselves on national television, but to be honest I don’t really want to check and see if I was responsible for that one Virginia game we don’t talk about.
I will say that I missed some games last season with a new baby and maybe we should all give Avalos & Plough some slack if it turns out the Anagram Roster has heretofore unknown powers over game outcomes. I’m just saying, it’s not any crazier than astrology.
Just to be safe, we doubled down on our efforts, and this week will be delivering in grand style! (Or at least more or less on time and under budget!)
NEW MEXICO LOBOS ANAGRAM ROSTER
HEAD COACH
Danny Gonzales (@CoachGonzUNM) - Dang Lazy Neons
OFFENSE
QB Miles Kendrick - Milk Is Redneck
RB Sherod White - Wished Other
LT JC Davis - (too few vowels)
LG Isaak Gutierrez - Gauze Airstrike
C CJ James - (too few vowels, AGAIN)
RG Shancco Matautia - Automatic Ashcan
RT DJ Wingfield - Find Lewd Jig
TE Will Dennis - Wild Linens
WR Luke Wysong - Snugly Woke
WR Austin Erickson - Cake Intrusions
WR Geordon Porter - Groped On Retro
DEFENSE
DE Omar Darame - More Armada
DT Jake Saltonstall - Nasal Jostle Talk
DE Justin Harris - Irish Stun Jar
MLB Ray Leutele - Relate Yule
LB Syaire Riley - Is Ire Yearly
LB Reco Hannah - Hone A Ranch
LOBO Tavian Combs - Vain Combats
WOLF Ronald Wilson - Lanolin Sword
WOLF Jerrick Reed II - Dicier Jerkier
CB AJ Odums - Jam Duos
CB Donte Martin - Tandem Intro
SPECIAL TEAMS
PT Aaron Rodriguez - Oozier Radar Gun
PK George Steincamp - Masterpiece Gong
LS Isaiah Perez - Hazier Sepia
BONUS BEAT WRITERS
UNM Football: Steve Virgen (@SteveVirgen) - Grieve Vents
UNM Basketball: Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) - Fog Gem Farmer
