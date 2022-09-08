Preview Schmiview: Boise State at New Mexico preview

Game facts

Time: September 8th, 2022

Location: University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Weather at kickoff: 85° cloudy

Moon Phase: Full Moon

Odds: Boise State by 17

TV: CBSSN

Radio: 670 KBOI

Commentators: “Homegrown” Chris Lewis, Danny “The Prodigal Son” Kanell, Amanda “la Guerra” Guerra.

Other facts

1. 0-1 vs 1-0

It’s rare the Broncos find themselves with the worse record facing off against the Lobos, but last week’s 43-0 win over Maine has granted the team in the New Mexico the lead for now. Look for that to change regardless of the triple option packages being cooked up.

2. A Moment of Truth

No matter which QB you’re pulling for, you’re bound for some excitement. No more boring sit-back-and-watch-your-QB-throw-TDs, tomorrow you’ll get some football AND a lil reality TV sprinkled in. The Ploughfense is assuredly in the refiner’s fire.

3. 6 in-a-Row

The Broncos have won every matchup since 2015 (by an average of 4 touchdowns). Last year’s contest put 37 points to that total, but included multiple special teams TDs to keep a healthy lead. Look for some turnovers and a healthy dose of George Holani in this one.

4. A Royal Throwback

It is my sincere hope you did not forget that even under the Robert Prince offense, Shane Williams-Rhodes (the last player to wear #11) managed to do this to the New Mexico defense in Albuquerque (with a lil music in the background to soften the ears). Legend says the ankles of that poor defender still grace University Stadium.

Streaks

Boise State - Lost 2 ):

New Mexico - Won 1

Best name on their roster

Freshman Jah’Mar Sanders is certainly an early contender, but I think also-a-freshman Hunter Haemker takes the cake.

Best picture on their roster

RS-SR LB Reco Hannah has his smile at 110%

Players to watch

Miles Kendrick, QB

The transfer portal touched it’s magic wand in Albuquerque sending Miles Kendrick by ground shipping from Kansas. He put up 40 yards on 11 carries while completing 14/17 passes for 2 TDs and 2 INTs. He fits their triple option component well, which means you can expect at least one REALLY annoying first down run, but considering 2⁄ 3 of his incompletions were interceptions, we could be in for a few more features on the turnover skulls.

Luke Wysong, WR

Now in his Sophmore campaign, Luke looks to expand on what the WR position can do in New Mexico. He put together 3 catches for 51 yards and TD in the air last week, but wasn’t satisfied and managed 6 carries for 43 yards and TD on the ground as well. Ya know what they say, “might as well”.

Sherod White, RB

There’s no not including the RB for New Mexico in this kind of list. You will see him whether you like it or not. He appears to be the chair of the Lobo RB committee, finshing the game with 58 yards on 13 attempts and 2 TDs to his name. Not too shabby for his first playing time at the collegiate level.

Jerrick Reed II, S

Jerrick Reed is back for more as he opens the season leading the team again in stops with 7. It is hard to judge against foes from the Colonial Athletic Association, but he’ll probably be apart of the 1 billion blitz packages specially designed by Rocky Long.

Players you MIGHT watch

RB Nathaniel Jones is listed as RB1 on the New Mexico depth chart I found, but did not see the field last week against Maine. This could be because the former UCLA commit entered his name in the transfer portal, although did not appear to find a home. So it’s a definite maybe.

Keys to victory

I’m gonna keep it simple here. If we have offense we will win this game. Keeping the bar there should help us exceed expectations. QB controversy or not, our QBs should be able to throw and run against this Lobo defense, and Holani needs to have a big day as well. We got dimensions, we just gotta use ‘em! Defensive Line. While the Lobos aren’t apt to throw often, the Bronco defensive line needs to create more pressure and make stops in the interior. Short drives could end the Lobos before halftime.

Score prediction

I really really wish this is gonna be a blowout, but I’m not so sure. One of the most challenging defenses on the schedule plays against an offense trying to gain a 2022 identity. That being said, a stressful 1st half should be calm by the 4th quarter.

Boise State 24, New Mexico 10