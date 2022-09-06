Boise State at New Mexico Depth Chart

In advance of the Broncos heading to New Mexico this weekend to buck some Lobos, let’s take a look at the newly released Boise State depth chart!
WIDE RECEIVER (X)
18 Billy Bowens, RsSr. 6-1, 198
80 Eric MacAlister, RsFr. 6-3, 195 -OR-
9 Shea Whiting, RsJr. 6-2, 205
WIDE RECEIVER (H)
7 Latrell Caples, RsSo. 6-1, 190
17 Davis Koetter, 6ySr. 6-2, 200
WIDE RECEIVER (Z)
5 Stefan Cobbs, RsSr. 6-0, 192
83 Cole Wright, RsSo. 6-0, 180
LEFT TACKLE
70 John Ojukwu, 6ySr. 6-6, 315
73 Joseph Amos, RsFr. 6-6, 310
LEFT GUARD
69 Garrett Curran, RsSr. 6-5, 305
75 Will Farrar, 6ySr. 6-5, 325
CENTER
55 Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, RsSr. 6-2, 305
75 Will Farrar, RsSr. 6-5, 325
RIGHT GUARD
66 Ben Dooley, RsJr. 6-5, 320
63 Mason Randolph, RsFr. 6-4, 310
RIGHT TACKLE
71 Cade Beresford, RsSr. 6-7, 305
79 Cord Kringlen, RsFr. 6-4, 280
TIGHT END
3 Riley Smith, RsSr. 6-5, 245
88 Tyneil Hopper, RsSr. 6-2, 248 -OR-
87 Kurt Rafdal, 6ySr. 6-7, 245
QUARTERBACK
19 Hank Bachmeier, Sr. 6-1, 210
10 Taylen Green, RsFr. 6-6, 220
RUNNING BACK
24 George Holani, RsJr. 5-11, 208
25 Ashton Jeanty, Fr. 5-8, 205
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
44 George Tarlas, 6ySr. 6-3, 255
33 Cortez Hogans, RsSr. 6-3, 265
NOSE TACKLE
94 Jackson Cravens, RsSr. 6-2, 305 -OR-
98 Herbert Gums, RsSo. 6-1, 305
92 Michael Callahan, RsJr. 6-3, 280
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
99 Scott Matlock, RsSr. 6-4, 300
95 Divine Obichere, 5ySr. 6-3, 290
EDGE
38 Demetri Washington, RsSr. 6-3, 260
30 Isaiah Bagnah, RsJr. 6-4, 225 -OR-
15 Deven Wright, Jr. 6-5, 223
MIKE (MIDDLE) LINEBACKER
7 Ezekiel Noa, 6ySr. 5-11, 240
53 Marco Notarainni, RsFr. 6-3, 235
WILL (WEAKSIDE) LINEBACKER
52 D.J. Schramm, RsSr. 6-0, 235
3 Brandon Hawkins, RsSr. 6-2, 225 -OR-
10 Andrew Simpson, RsFr. 6-0, 225
NICKEL
21 Tyreque Jones, 6ySr. 6-2, 205
31 Zion Washington, RsFr. 6-2, 205
BCB (BOUNDARY CORNERBACK)
1 Caleb Biggers, 5ySr. 5-11, 195
41 Jaylen Clark, RsSo. 6-2, 200
BS (BOUNDARY SAFETY)
0 JL Skinner, Sr. 6-4, 220
34 Alexander Teubner, RsJr. 5-11, 198
FS
4 Rodney Robinson, RsSo. 5-8, 185
23 Seyi Oladipo, So. 5-11, 200
FCB (FIELD CORNERBACK)
14 Kaonohi Kaniho, RsSo. 6-0 180 -OR-
22 Tyric LeBeauf, RsSr. 6-2, 185
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFF
45 Will Ferrin, RsFr. 6-3, 180
PUNTER
46 James Ferguson-Reynolds, Fr. 6-2, 180
SNAPPER
42 Mason Hutton, RsFr. 6-6, 230
HOLDER
89 Connor Riddle, RsJr. 6-1, 220
KICKER
35 Jonah Dalmas, Jr. 5-8, 172
KICK RETURNER
5 Stefan Cobbs, RsSr. 6-0, 192
PUNT RETURNER
24 George Holani, RsJr. 5-11, 208
Notable Notes
- You’ll notice some changes to the depth chart at wide receiver as both Shea Whiting and Eric MacAlister were recently added at X. This comes on the heels of the news that Austin Bolt is, in fact, done for the season after suffering a break in his lower leg on Saturday in Corvallis
- Markel Reed has been removed from the depth chart for now but has not been ruled out for the season quite yet, which is promising. Regardless, it sounds as though it’s not a minor injury. Kaniho will step into the starting spot in his absence.
- Despite Ben Dooley being listed as the starting right guard, Mason Randolph will actually be playing in his place in Albuquerque. For what it’s worth, Ben Dooley did not play at Oregon State.
