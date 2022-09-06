 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boise State at New Mexico Depth Chart

By Michael G Johnson
@VnillaGorilla56
/ new
New Mexico v Boise State Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images

In advance of the Broncos heading to New Mexico this weekend to buck some Lobos, let’s take a look at the newly released Boise State depth chart!

WIDE RECEIVER (X)

18 Billy Bowens, RsSr. 6-1, 198

80 Eric MacAlister, RsFr. 6-3, 195 -OR-

9 Shea Whiting, RsJr. 6-2, 205

WIDE RECEIVER (H)

7 Latrell Caples, RsSo. 6-1, 190

17 Davis Koetter, 6ySr. 6-2, 200

WIDE RECEIVER (Z)

5 Stefan Cobbs, RsSr. 6-0, 192

83 Cole Wright, RsSo. 6-0, 180

LEFT TACKLE

70 John Ojukwu, 6ySr. 6-6, 315

73 Joseph Amos, RsFr. 6-6, 310

LEFT GUARD

69 Garrett Curran, RsSr. 6-5, 305

75 Will Farrar, 6ySr. 6-5, 325

CENTER

55 Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, RsSr. 6-2, 305

75 Will Farrar, RsSr. 6-5, 325

RIGHT GUARD

66 Ben Dooley, RsJr. 6-5, 320

63 Mason Randolph, RsFr. 6-4, 310

RIGHT TACKLE

71 Cade Beresford, RsSr. 6-7, 305

79 Cord Kringlen, RsFr. 6-4, 280

TIGHT END

3 Riley Smith, RsSr. 6-5, 245

88 Tyneil Hopper, RsSr. 6-2, 248 -OR-

87 Kurt Rafdal, 6ySr. 6-7, 245

QUARTERBACK

19 Hank Bachmeier, Sr. 6-1, 210

10 Taylen Green, RsFr. 6-6, 220

RUNNING BACK

24 George Holani, RsJr. 5-11, 208

25 Ashton Jeanty, Fr. 5-8, 205

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

44 George Tarlas, 6ySr. 6-3, 255

33 Cortez Hogans, RsSr. 6-3, 265

NOSE TACKLE

94 Jackson Cravens, RsSr. 6-2, 305 -OR-

98 Herbert Gums, RsSo. 6-1, 305

92 Michael Callahan, RsJr. 6-3, 280

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

99 Scott Matlock, RsSr. 6-4, 300

95 Divine Obichere, 5ySr. 6-3, 290

EDGE

38 Demetri Washington, RsSr. 6-3, 260

30 Isaiah Bagnah, RsJr. 6-4, 225 -OR-

15 Deven Wright, Jr. 6-5, 223

MIKE (MIDDLE) LINEBACKER

7 Ezekiel Noa, 6ySr. 5-11, 240

53 Marco Notarainni, RsFr. 6-3, 235

WILL (WEAKSIDE) LINEBACKER

52 D.J. Schramm, RsSr. 6-0, 235

3 Brandon Hawkins, RsSr. 6-2, 225 -OR-

10 Andrew Simpson, RsFr. 6-0, 225

NICKEL

21 Tyreque Jones, 6ySr. 6-2, 205

31 Zion Washington, RsFr. 6-2, 205

BCB (BOUNDARY CORNERBACK)

1 Caleb Biggers, 5ySr. 5-11, 195

41 Jaylen Clark, RsSo. 6-2, 200

BS (BOUNDARY SAFETY)

0 JL Skinner, Sr. 6-4, 220

34 Alexander Teubner, RsJr. 5-11, 198

FS

4 Rodney Robinson, RsSo. 5-8, 185

23 Seyi Oladipo, So. 5-11, 200

FCB (FIELD CORNERBACK)

14 Kaonohi Kaniho, RsSo. 6-0 180 -OR-

22 Tyric LeBeauf, RsSr. 6-2, 185

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKOFF

45 Will Ferrin, RsFr. 6-3, 180

PUNTER

46 James Ferguson-Reynolds, Fr. 6-2, 180

SNAPPER

42 Mason Hutton, RsFr. 6-6, 230

HOLDER

89 Connor Riddle, RsJr. 6-1, 220

KICKER

35 Jonah Dalmas, Jr. 5-8, 172

KICK RETURNER

5 Stefan Cobbs, RsSr. 6-0, 192

PUNT RETURNER

24 George Holani, RsJr. 5-11, 208

Notable Notes

  • You’ll notice some changes to the depth chart at wide receiver as both Shea Whiting and Eric MacAlister were recently added at X. This comes on the heels of the news that Austin Bolt is, in fact, done for the season after suffering a break in his lower leg on Saturday in Corvallis
  • Markel Reed has been removed from the depth chart for now but has not been ruled out for the season quite yet, which is promising. Regardless, it sounds as though it’s not a minor injury. Kaniho will step into the starting spot in his absence.
  • Despite Ben Dooley being listed as the starting right guard, Mason Randolph will actually be playing in his place in Albuquerque. For what it’s worth, Ben Dooley did not play at Oregon State.

Loading comments...