Multiple Outlets Confirm: Hank Bachmeier is Entering Transfer Portal

This morning, several outlets have reported that Hank Bachmeier will choose to transfer from Boise State with two years of eligibility remaining. BJ Rains broke the news first.

This news comes two days after the recent announcement that Boise State’s offensive coordinator, Tim Plough, had parted ways with the school.

More details will come as they develop, but in the meantime, we wish Hank all the best of luck in the future.

It appears Taylen Green will likely be the next man up at the QB position, so we’ll see you all at Albertson’s Stadium on Friday at 6 pm! To be clear, from today until TG leaves Boise State, it is now appropriate to cheer for his success—loudly and enthusiastically.

Go Broncos!