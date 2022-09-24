Tim Plough OUT as Boise State OC; Koetter in

In a move many saw as inevitable but doubted we’d see in such short order, Boise State second-year OC Tim Plough is officially OUT as Boise State offensive coordinator effective immediately—former Boise State HC and NFL HC/OC Dirk Koetter, who’d been serving as offensive analyst will take over in an interim capacity. Boise State’s offense under Plough just never found its rhythm and while the lion’s share fell of the criticism fell on him, the rest of the offensive unit contributed as well. Regardless, Boise State barely hit 30 PPG last year and couldn’t muster extra juice to put away a host of teams in ‘21...things have only been worse this year, with the Broncos near the worst in the COUNTRY in several offensive categories. Everything culminated with an embarrassing road loss last night at UTEP where the Broncos only had 177 yards of total offense.

It’s weird to feel relief in a situation like this where the coach wasn’t let go due to any kind of scandal or general malfeasance, and Plough seemed like a likable, jovial coach whom the players liked and respected. It was also clear, however, that he was a bad fit for Boise State—a school that has been known for their offensive prowess for nearly two decades. “The standard is the standard”, Andy Avalos often says...and this wasn’t it.

Who knows if we see much change in philosophy from Koetter a 3rd of the way into the season, but he has a lot of experience and will likely at least be an upgrade in in-game adjustments. Koetter was 26-10 during his time at Boise State and was known for his aggressive offensive nature. Whether he stays on after the season ends and the hiring landscape settles remains to be seen. Nowhere to go but up, right? RIGHT?!