Broncos Drop Embarrassing Game on the Road to UTEP

I don’t want to think about this any more than you do, let’s make this short.

It sucked.

1st Quarter-

UTEP had a 7 yard punt, it was funny at the time. We had a pretty good scripted drive, but we had to kick a FG. We got a painful taste of the whole game as the 1st quarter lasted 20 minutes.

2nd Quarter

It’s funny that I added a note “Twitter on maximum meltdown” after the long UTEP TD to take the lead, but it’s not that funny is it?

3rd Quarter

The offense attended their scripted one possession. We looked like a football team. And that was that.

4th Quarter

Why are you still reading? UTEP absolutely owned this team. This wasn’t even a fluke win, this is called being absolutely outclassed. They marched down the field and destroyed us. 10 minutes. I would say I’ve seen 10 worse minutes of football, but I haven’t.

What can we say?