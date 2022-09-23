Broncos Drop Embarrassing Game on the Road to UTEP

...
I don’t want to think about this any more than you do, let’s make this short.
It sucked.
1st Quarter-
UTEP had a 7 yard punt, it was funny at the time. We had a pretty good scripted drive, but we had to kick a FG. We got a painful taste of the whole game as the 1st quarter lasted 20 minutes.
2nd Quarter
It’s funny that I added a note “Twitter on maximum meltdown” after the long UTEP TD to take the lead, but it’s not that funny is it?
3rd Quarter
The offense attended their scripted one possession. We looked like a football team. And that was that.
4th Quarter
Why are you still reading? UTEP absolutely owned this team. This wasn’t even a fluke win, this is called being absolutely outclassed. They marched down the field and destroyed us. 10 minutes. I would say I’ve seen 10 worse minutes of football, but I haven’t.
What can we say?
- I love Hank Bachmeier. His game against FSU was the stuff of legends. Please give him respect as a member of this team we love. That being said, take a redshirt and play 2 years somewhere else. Give us TG or Vidlak or a wildcat offense with Holani. This train is over.
- Plough has bought his ticket out of here. He would need to come up with 50+ PPG the rest of the season to make it out. I love the guy too. Might not be his fault, maybe it’s Andy’s. His seat is getting warmer too.
- I hope this is an overreaction. I hope this is the turning point. I just don’t know at this point.
Loading comments...