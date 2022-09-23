GameThread: Boise State at UTEP

It’s Sun Bowl time, everyone. Boise State looks to win their 3rd straight after an...uh...unceremonious(?) start in Corvallis. In about a half hour, the Broncos and Miners will square off for the 7th time (the Broncos have won every previous meeting) and everyone will likely commence whining about our offense and raving about our defense...are we San Diego State now? The game is on CBS Sports Network, 670 KBOI, and in our hearts. Hang out here if you want to discuss our boyz. We’ll be along after the festivities to recap what we just saw.

GO BRONCOS!