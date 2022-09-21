Boise State Game Balls for UT-Martin

The UT-Martin game had some good along with the not quite as good. For our part, we had some really good performances. Lets talk about them!

Game Ball One:

George Holani

Mr. Holani had 226 all-purpose yards. 110 rushing yards. And his first rushing touchdown since last year. I didn’t know that I needed Holani to return punts. Seeing him in open space was awesome.

Game Ball Two:

Jonah Dalmas

Mr. Dalmas hit all three FG attempts and all PAT attempts. He also garnered a less prestigious award: Mountain West special teams player of the week from the conference. Can’t complain I suppose

Game Ball Three:

Hank Bachmeier

Mr. Bachmeier had a shade over 200 yards passing and two touchdowns. He had some strokes of genius in the first half. Hopefully that will carry over going forward.

Game Ball Four:

Tyreque Jones

Mr. Jones had four tackles, 1.5 for loss, and pass break up. The defense, on the whole, was quite on display last Saturday.

Your Turn

Lets see who all you thought deserved a Game Ball.