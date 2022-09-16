Anagram Roster: UT-Martin

An anagram is like a word jumble; you take the letters from a word or phrase and mix them up to see what other words or phrases you can come up with. Try it for yourself

First home game of the season? WELL! This calls for words made from the letters of other words (in this case, other names!). After last week’s successful reversal of fortune for the team following the release of the Anagram Roster, we’ve redoubled our efforts this go-round.

Unfortunately, the original effort involved an entire roster of University of Tennessee football players, not UT-Martin, so the double efforts are for real. Pursuant to our mission to avoid providing unnecessary bulletin board material, our deepest apologies for the incorrect rostering to UT-Martin.

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT MARTIN SKYHAWKS ANAGRAM ROSTER

HEAD COACH

HC Jason Simpson - SOS Mop Ninjas

MASCOT

Captain Skyhawk - Whacky Pakistan

OFFENSE

QB Dresser Winn - Drew Sinners

RB Zak Wallace - Aw Lack Zeal

WR Colton Dowell - Cloned Lot Owl

WR EJ Smoot - Jest Moo

WR Devonte Tanksley - Yon Elk Vendettas

TE DJ Nelson - (not enough vowels)

LT Gavin Olson - Saving Loon

LG Jarod Russell - Ladles Jurors

C Matthan Hatchie - The Thatch Mania

RG D’Marius Warren - Unmarried Wars

RT Lamar Morgan - Loan Grammar

DEFENSE

DE Daylan Dotson - Toy Sandal Nod

NT Kenyonte Davis - Keynote Divans

DT Jay Rogers - Err Say Jog

JACK Giovanni Davis - No Aiding Vivas

LB Rob Hicks - Brick Hos

LB John H. Ford II - Fiji D’oh Horn

ROV Carson Evans - No Canvasser

CB Tyler Gore - Glory Tree

FS Deven Sims - Mend Vises

SS Oshae Baker - Hoarse Beak

CB Shaun Lewis - Whale Sinus