Anagram Roster: UT-Martin

An anagram is like a word jumble; you take the letters from a word or phrase and mix them up to see what other words or phrases you can come up with. Try it for yourself
First home game of the season? WELL! This calls for words made from the letters of other words (in this case, other names!). After last week’s successful reversal of fortune for the team following the release of the Anagram Roster, we’ve redoubled our efforts this go-round.
Unfortunately, the original effort involved an entire roster of University of Tennessee football players, not UT-Martin, so the double efforts are for real. Pursuant to our mission to avoid providing unnecessary bulletin board material, our deepest apologies for the incorrect rostering to UT-Martin.
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT MARTIN SKYHAWKS ANAGRAM ROSTER
HEAD COACH
HC Jason Simpson - SOS Mop Ninjas
MASCOT
Captain Skyhawk - Whacky Pakistan
OFFENSE
QB Dresser Winn - Drew Sinners
RB Zak Wallace - Aw Lack Zeal
WR Colton Dowell - Cloned Lot Owl
WR EJ Smoot - Jest Moo
WR Devonte Tanksley - Yon Elk Vendettas
TE DJ Nelson - (not enough vowels)
LT Gavin Olson - Saving Loon
LG Jarod Russell - Ladles Jurors
C Matthan Hatchie - The Thatch Mania
RG D’Marius Warren - Unmarried Wars
RT Lamar Morgan - Loan Grammar
DEFENSE
DE Daylan Dotson - Toy Sandal Nod
NT Kenyonte Davis - Keynote Divans
DT Jay Rogers - Err Say Jog
JACK Giovanni Davis - No Aiding Vivas
LB Rob Hicks - Brick Hos
LB John H. Ford II - Fiji D’oh Horn
ROV Carson Evans - No Canvasser
CB Tyler Gore - Glory Tree
FS Deven Sims - Mend Vises
SS Oshae Baker - Hoarse Beak
CB Shaun Lewis - Whale Sinus
Loading comments...