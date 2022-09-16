No-Flyhawks: Boise State vs. UT-Martin Game Preview

Game facts

Time: September 17th, 2022, 2 PM MST

Location: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Weather at kickoff: 74° party cloudy, 15% chance of rain

Moon Phase: Waning Gibbous

Odds: Boise State by 21

TV: FS1

Radio: 670 KBOI

Commentators: Alex “Not So” Faust, Petros “Rocks” Papadakis

Other facts

1. Blue on White

Perhaps the only thing more polarizing than the current offensive scheme is the uniform scheme. The Broncos will sport blue jerseys, blue helmets, and white pants for their matchup tomorrow. The all blue uni mob took took to social media to protest the white, but I say why stop at white pants? Give us a white helmet too, heck BRING BACK THE GREY UNIS. Don’t be silly y’all, we win games because we’re good, not because of a uniform combo. Might as well look snazzy ya know?

2. Ranked Matchup?

The Broncos enter the matchup unranked, while the Skyhawks find themselves at #16 (in the FCS poll) Truth be told, they’re playing good football, and with our 2 of our MW brethren falling to FCS foes last week, one cannot be too careful.

3. It’s like.. 20 in a row

The Boise State Broncos have won every home opener since you were in high school, or if you’re on the roster, pretty much since you’ve been born. It would appear ESPN and most sports sites don’t go back far enough to see our last home opener loss, but I think it was Wazzu ‘01?

4. A ‘lil bit of BLUECHAOS

Perhaps the most successful Bronco NFL product in terms longevity, Mr. Quintin Mikell will be in town to raise the BLUECHAOS flag at Albertson’s Stadium. While I’m unsure what the exact protocols are for raising a BLUECHAOS flag, I would say just yell really loud and it’ll be fun for everyone.

️



Raising the Blue Chaos flag for the very first time this weekend will be Quintin Mikell, a standout in the Broncos' secondary from 1999-2002 & former NFL safety!https://t.co/XXFt1khqmt | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/C1dbpZPS7y — Boise State Broncos (@BroncoSports) September 15, 2022

Streaks

Boise State - Won 1

UT-Martin - Lost 1

Best name on their roster

Easy choice, it’s redshirt sophomore WR DeVonte Tanksley.

Best picture on their roster

The stache is too good to take it away from anyone but super senior Colton Dowell.

Players to watch

Dresser Winn, QB

The Boise State defensive coaches stressed this week the ability this man has to make difficult throws. He has not been sacked yet, and has 661 yards and 6 TDs to only 1 pick. We hope to alter those sack and INT numbers, and it will certainly help Saturday’s outing be enjoyable.

Zak Wallace, RB

This offense is moving in all directions, and Zak is a big piece of that. 37 attempts for 215 yards and 4 TDs. He was first-team all OVC last year, and the super senior is back for more. He has a tall order with the upgrades in our front 7, especially LBs Zeke Noah and DJ Schramm, so we’ll see how he fares.

Colton Dowell, WR

The man with the stache means business. In 2 games he’s racked up 259 yards and 2 TDs on 17 catches. Luckily we don’t have a New Mexico problem (where every player shows up in every category in a bizarre triple option), all this man does is catch passes. But come hell or high water, they will get this man the ball.

John H. Ford II, LB

The focus of every eyeball in the stadium is gonna be on the Bronco offense. John H. Ford II leads the team in tackles and sacks with 25 and 2. Just like seemingly everyone on this roster, he’s a super senior, and he’ll be a force to deal with tomorrow.

Keys to victory

Tote the rock. I could care less if it’s Holani, Jeanty, Green, or Doug Martin wearing a wig, the Broncos need to run the ball. It makes life easier for everyone. Build confidence and get this Ploughense rollin.

I could care less if it’s Holani, Jeanty, Green, or Doug Martin wearing a wig, the Broncos need to run the ball. It makes life easier for everyone. Build confidence and get this Ploughense rollin. Get to the QB. The D-Line looked AWESOME last week against New Mexico. The Skyhawks have a high flying offense, and pressure will kill that quickly. Get them in 3rd and long, and bring the man down.

The D-Line looked AWESOME last week against New Mexico. The Skyhawks have a high flying offense, and pressure will kill that quickly. Get them in 3rd and long, and bring the man down. Limit Big Plays It doesn’t take much to turn a record breaking defensive performance against NM into 14 points. UTM doesn’t have the depth to hang with Boise, but they will live and die by the big play. Limit those, and we’re lookin peachy.

It doesn’t take much to turn a record breaking defensive performance against NM into 14 points. UTM doesn’t have the depth to hang with Boise, but they will live and die by the big play. Limit those, and we’re lookin peachy. Drives. 3-and-outs man. Mr. ‘Aussie looked way better last week, but let’s give him a breather! No punts this week please, just long drives and TDs. Run the ball, run the pass, it don’t matter.

Score prediction

I think this game will be more challenging than most think, but the Bronco offense is gonna come out with a chip on their shoulder and put up points. Defense will be stifling, and a couple turnovers will have this game spilling over by the 3rd.

Boise State 45, UTM 7