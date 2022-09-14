Boise State vs University of Tennessee-Martin Depth Chart

The University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks are coming to Boise for the Broncos home opener on Saturday (09/19/2022). For this matchup, let’s take a look and see if there were any changes to the depth chart this week!
WIDE RECEIVER (X)
18 Billy Bowens, RsSr. 6-1, 198
80 Eric MacAlister, RsFr. 6-3, 195 -OR-
9 Shea Whiting, RsJr. 6-2, 205
WIDE RECEIVER (H)
7 Latrell Caples, RsSo. 6-1, 190
17 Davis Koetter, 6ySr. 6-2, 200
WIDE RECEIVER (Z)
5 Stefan Cobbs, RsSr. 6-0, 192
83 Cole Wright, RsSo. 6-0, 180
LEFT TACKLE
70 John Ojukwu, 6ySr. 6-6, 315
73 Joseph Amos, RsFr. 6-6, 310
LEFT GUARD
69 Garrett Curran, RsSr. 6-5, 305
75 Will Farrar, 6ySr. 6-5, 325
CENTER
55 Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, RsSr. 6-2, 305
75 Will Farrar, RsSr. 6-5, 325
RIGHT GUARD
66 Ben Dooley, RsJr. 6-5, 320
63 Mason Randolph, RsFr. 6-4, 310
RIGHT TACKLE
71 Cade Beresford, RsSr. 6-7, 305
79 Cord Kringlen, RsFr. 6-4, 280
TIGHT END
3 Riley Smith, RsSr. 6-5, 245
88 Tyneil Hopper, RsSr. 6-2, 248 -OR-
87 Kurt Rafdal, 6ySr. 6-7, 245
QUARTERBACK
19 Hank Bachmeier, Sr. 6-1, 210
10 Taylen Green, RsFr. 6-6, 220
RUNNING BACK
24 George Holani, RsJr. 5-11, 208
25 Ashton Jeanty, Fr. 5-8, 205
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
44 George Tarlas, 6ySr. 6-3, 255
33 Cortez Hogans, RsSr. 6-3, 265
NOSE TACKLE
94 Jackson Cravens, RsSr. 6-2, 305 -OR-
98 Herbert Gums, RsSo. 6-1, 305
92 Michael Callahan, RsJr. 6-3, 280
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
99 Scott Matlock, RsSr. 6-4, 300
95 Divine Obichere, 5ySr. 6-3, 290
EDGE
38 Demetri Washington, RsSr. 6-3, 260
30 Isaiah Bagnah, RsJr. 6-4, 225 -OR-
15 Deven Wright, Jr. 6-5, 223
MIKE (MIDDLE) LINEBACKER
7 Ezekiel Noa, 6ySr. 5-11, 240
53 Marco Notarainni, RsFr. 6-3, 235
WILL (WEAKSIDE) LINEBACKER
52 D.J. Schramm, RsSr. 6-0, 235
3 Brandon Hawkins, RsSr. 6-2, 225 -OR-
10 Andrew Simpson, RsFr. 6-0, 225
NICKEL
21 Tyreque Jones, 6ySr. 6-2, 205
31 Zion Washington, RsFr. 6-2, 205
BCB (BOUNDARY CORNERBACK)
1 Caleb Biggers, 5ySr. 5-11, 195
41 Jaylen Clark, RsSo. 6-2, 200
BS (BOUNDARY SAFETY)
0 JL Skinner, Sr. 6-4, 220
34 Alexander Teubner, RsJr. 5-11, 198
FS
4 Rodney Robinson, RsSo. 5-8, 185
23 Seyi Oladipo, So. 5-11, 200
FCB (FIELD CORNERBACK)
14 Kaonohi Kaniho, RsSo. 6-0 180 -OR-
22 Tyric LeBeauf, RsSr. 6-2, 185
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFF
45 Will Ferrin, RsFr. 6-3, 180
PUNTER
46 James Ferguson-Reynolds, Fr. 6-2, 180
SNAPPER
42 Mason Hutton, RsFr. 6-6, 230
HOLDER
89 Connor Riddle, RsJr. 6-1, 220
KICKER
35 Jonah Dalmas, Jr. 5-8, 172
KICK RETURNER
5 Stefan Cobbs, RsSr. 6-0, 192
PUNT RETURNER
24 George Holani, RsJr. 5-11, 208
Notable Notes
- None. No changes. Granted, some things may have changed after this depth chart was released—particularly, I believe there was a question relating to the health of LB Marco Notarainni—but the official depth chart in the game notes released by Boise State for UT-Martin is the same as the depth chart released last week for New Mexico.
