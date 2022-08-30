 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boise State at Oregon State Depth Chart

By Michael G Johnson
NCAA FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Boise State at Oregon State

In advance of the Broncos heading to Corvallis this weekend to trample some Beavers, let’s take a look at the Boise State depth chart that was released yesterday because...there were some surprises!

WIDE RECEIVER (X)

18 Billy Bowens, RsSr. 6-1, 198

81 Austin Bolt, RsSo. 6-3, 210

WIDE RECEIVER (H)

7 Latrell Caples, RsSo. 6-1, 190

17 Davis Koetter, 6ySr. 6-2, 200

WIDE RECEIVER (Z)

5 Stefan Cobbs, RsSr. 6-0, 192

83 Cole Wright, RsSo. 6-0, 180

LEFT TACKLE

70 John Ojukwu, 6ySr. 6-6, 315

73 Joseph Amos, RsFr. 6-6, 310

LEFT GUARD

69 Garrett Curran, RsSr. 6-5, 305

75 Will Farrar, 6ySr. 6-5, 325

CENTER

55 Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, RsSr. 6-2, 305

75 Will Farrar, RsSr. 6-5, 325

RIGHT GUARD

66 Ben Dooley, RsJr. 6-5, 320

63 Mason Randolph, RsFr. 6-4, 310

RIGHT TACKLE

71 Cade Beresford, RsSr. 6-7, 305

79 Cord Kringlen, RsFr. 6-4, 280

TIGHT END

3 Riley Smith, RsSr. 6-5, 245

88 Tyneil Hopper, RsSr. 6-2, 248 -OR-

87 Kurt Rafdal, 6ySr. 6-7, 245

QUARTERBACK

19 Hank Bachmeier, Sr. 6-1, 210

10 Taylen Green, RsFr. 6-6, 220

RUNNING BACK

24 George Holani, RsJr. 5-11, 208

25 Ashton Jeanty, Fr. 5-8, 205

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

44 George Tarlas, 6ySr. 6-3, 255

33 Cortez Hogans, RsSr. 6-3, 265

NOSE TACKLE

94 Jackson Cravens, RsSr. 6-2, 305 -OR-

98 Herbert Gums, RsSo. 6-1, 305

92 Michael Callahan, RsJr. 6-3, 280

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

99 Scott Matlock, RsSr. 6-4, 300

95 Divine Obichere, 5ySr. 6-3, 290

EDGE

38 Demetri Washington, RsSr. 6-3, 260

30 Isaiah Bagnah, RsJr. 6-4, 225 -OR-

15 Deven Wright, Jr. 6-5, 223

MIKE (MIDDLE) LINEBACKER

7 Ezekiel Noa, 6ySr. 5-11, 240

53 Marco Notarainni, RsFr. 6-3, 235

WILL (WEAKSIDE) LINEBACKER

52 D.J. Schramm, RsSr. 6-0, 235

3 Brandon Hawkins, RsSr. 6-2, 225 -OR-

10 Andrew Simpson, RsFr. 6-0, 225

NICKEL

21 Tyreque Jones, 6ySr. 6-2, 205

31 Zion Washington, RsFr. 6-2, 205

BCB (BOUNDARY CORNERBACK)

1 Caleb Biggers, 5ySr. 5-11, 195

41 Jaylen Clark, RsSo. 6-2, 200

BS (BOUNDARY SAFETY)

0 JL Skinner, Sr. 6-4, 220

34 Alexander Teubner, RsJr. 5-11, 198

FS

4 Rodney Robinson, RsSo. 5-8, 185

23 Seyi Oladipo, So. 5-11, 200

FCB (FIELD CORNERBACK)

8 Markel Reed, Sr. 6-0, 190

14 Kaonohi Kaniho, RsSo. 6-0 180 -OR-

22 Tyric LeBeauf, RsSr. 6-2, 185

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKOFF

45 Will Ferrin, RsFr. 6-3, 180

PUNTER

46 James Ferguson-Reynolds, Fr. 6-2, 180

SNAPPER

42 Mason Hutton, RsFr. 6-6, 230

HOLDER

89 Connor Riddle, RsJr. 6-1, 220

KICKER

35 Jonah Dalmas, Jr. 5-8, 172

KICK RETURNER

5 Stefan Cobbs, RsSr. 6-0, 192

PUNT RETURNER

24 George Holani, RsJr. 5-11, 208

Notable Notes

  • Most people would have assumed that when Tyreque Jones made the move to nickel that it was in order to get him, Skinner, and Oladipo on the field at the same time. Instead, Rodney Robinson went ahead and made himself undeniable and won the starting safety spot across from JL Skinner. Oladipo will likely see a lot of playing time as well, but it was very impressive how Robinson performed to earn the nod.
  • Isaiah Bagnah made the switch to weakside linebacker (like...not very long ago), but after DJ Schramm similarly made himself undeniable at the position, he actually won the starting spot and Bagnah has now moved back to his original position at EDGE.
  • Taylen Green cemented his place as the primary backup to Hank at quarterback after winning the battle (yes, I said “battle” about QBs, Harsin...fight me!) vs Sam Vidlak.
  • George Holani appears to not just be healthy now but so healthy that he is the starting tailback and punt returner. It appears there is now a lot of faith in his durability after a career that’s been heavy on injuries.
  • Speaking of running backs, true freshman Ashton Jeanty has earned the role as the primary backup to Holani after impressive spring and fall camps.

