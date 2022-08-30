Boise State at Oregon State Depth Chart

In advance of the Broncos heading to Corvallis this weekend to trample some Beavers, let’s take a look at the Boise State depth chart that was released yesterday because...there were some surprises!

WIDE RECEIVER (X)

18 Billy Bowens, RsSr. 6-1, 198

81 Austin Bolt, RsSo. 6-3, 210

WIDE RECEIVER (H)

7 Latrell Caples, RsSo. 6-1, 190

17 Davis Koetter, 6ySr. 6-2, 200

WIDE RECEIVER (Z)

5 Stefan Cobbs, RsSr. 6-0, 192

83 Cole Wright, RsSo. 6-0, 180

LEFT TACKLE

70 John Ojukwu, 6ySr. 6-6, 315

73 Joseph Amos, RsFr. 6-6, 310

LEFT GUARD

69 Garrett Curran, RsSr. 6-5, 305

75 Will Farrar, 6ySr. 6-5, 325

CENTER

55 Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, RsSr. 6-2, 305

75 Will Farrar, RsSr. 6-5, 325

RIGHT GUARD

66 Ben Dooley, RsJr. 6-5, 320

63 Mason Randolph, RsFr. 6-4, 310

RIGHT TACKLE

71 Cade Beresford, RsSr. 6-7, 305

79 Cord Kringlen, RsFr. 6-4, 280

TIGHT END

3 Riley Smith, RsSr. 6-5, 245

88 Tyneil Hopper, RsSr. 6-2, 248 -OR-

87 Kurt Rafdal, 6ySr. 6-7, 245

QUARTERBACK

19 Hank Bachmeier, Sr. 6-1, 210

10 Taylen Green, RsFr. 6-6, 220

RUNNING BACK

24 George Holani, RsJr. 5-11, 208

25 Ashton Jeanty, Fr. 5-8, 205

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

44 George Tarlas, 6ySr. 6-3, 255

33 Cortez Hogans, RsSr. 6-3, 265

NOSE TACKLE

94 Jackson Cravens, RsSr. 6-2, 305 -OR-

98 Herbert Gums, RsSo. 6-1, 305

92 Michael Callahan, RsJr. 6-3, 280

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

99 Scott Matlock, RsSr. 6-4, 300

95 Divine Obichere, 5ySr. 6-3, 290

EDGE

38 Demetri Washington, RsSr. 6-3, 260

30 Isaiah Bagnah, RsJr. 6-4, 225 -OR-

15 Deven Wright, Jr. 6-5, 223

MIKE (MIDDLE) LINEBACKER

7 Ezekiel Noa, 6ySr. 5-11, 240

53 Marco Notarainni, RsFr. 6-3, 235

WILL (WEAKSIDE) LINEBACKER

52 D.J. Schramm, RsSr. 6-0, 235

3 Brandon Hawkins, RsSr. 6-2, 225 -OR-

10 Andrew Simpson, RsFr. 6-0, 225

NICKEL

21 Tyreque Jones, 6ySr. 6-2, 205

31 Zion Washington, RsFr. 6-2, 205

BCB (BOUNDARY CORNERBACK)

1 Caleb Biggers, 5ySr. 5-11, 195

41 Jaylen Clark, RsSo. 6-2, 200

BS (BOUNDARY SAFETY)

0 JL Skinner, Sr. 6-4, 220

34 Alexander Teubner, RsJr. 5-11, 198

FS

4 Rodney Robinson, RsSo. 5-8, 185

23 Seyi Oladipo, So. 5-11, 200

FCB (FIELD CORNERBACK)

8 Markel Reed, Sr. 6-0, 190

14 Kaonohi Kaniho, RsSo. 6-0 180 -OR-

22 Tyric LeBeauf, RsSr. 6-2, 185

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKOFF

45 Will Ferrin, RsFr. 6-3, 180

PUNTER

46 James Ferguson-Reynolds, Fr. 6-2, 180

SNAPPER

42 Mason Hutton, RsFr. 6-6, 230

HOLDER

89 Connor Riddle, RsJr. 6-1, 220

KICKER

35 Jonah Dalmas, Jr. 5-8, 172

KICK RETURNER

5 Stefan Cobbs, RsSr. 6-0, 192

PUNT RETURNER

24 George Holani, RsJr. 5-11, 208

Notable Notes