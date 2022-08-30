Boise State at Oregon State Depth Chart

In advance of the Broncos heading to Corvallis this weekend to trample some Beavers, let’s take a look at the Boise State depth chart that was released yesterday because...there were some surprises!
WIDE RECEIVER (X)
18 Billy Bowens, RsSr. 6-1, 198
81 Austin Bolt, RsSo. 6-3, 210
WIDE RECEIVER (H)
7 Latrell Caples, RsSo. 6-1, 190
17 Davis Koetter, 6ySr. 6-2, 200
WIDE RECEIVER (Z)
5 Stefan Cobbs, RsSr. 6-0, 192
83 Cole Wright, RsSo. 6-0, 180
LEFT TACKLE
70 John Ojukwu, 6ySr. 6-6, 315
73 Joseph Amos, RsFr. 6-6, 310
LEFT GUARD
69 Garrett Curran, RsSr. 6-5, 305
75 Will Farrar, 6ySr. 6-5, 325
CENTER
55 Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, RsSr. 6-2, 305
75 Will Farrar, RsSr. 6-5, 325
RIGHT GUARD
66 Ben Dooley, RsJr. 6-5, 320
63 Mason Randolph, RsFr. 6-4, 310
RIGHT TACKLE
71 Cade Beresford, RsSr. 6-7, 305
79 Cord Kringlen, RsFr. 6-4, 280
TIGHT END
3 Riley Smith, RsSr. 6-5, 245
88 Tyneil Hopper, RsSr. 6-2, 248 -OR-
87 Kurt Rafdal, 6ySr. 6-7, 245
QUARTERBACK
19 Hank Bachmeier, Sr. 6-1, 210
10 Taylen Green, RsFr. 6-6, 220
RUNNING BACK
24 George Holani, RsJr. 5-11, 208
25 Ashton Jeanty, Fr. 5-8, 205
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
44 George Tarlas, 6ySr. 6-3, 255
33 Cortez Hogans, RsSr. 6-3, 265
NOSE TACKLE
94 Jackson Cravens, RsSr. 6-2, 305 -OR-
98 Herbert Gums, RsSo. 6-1, 305
92 Michael Callahan, RsJr. 6-3, 280
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
99 Scott Matlock, RsSr. 6-4, 300
95 Divine Obichere, 5ySr. 6-3, 290
EDGE
38 Demetri Washington, RsSr. 6-3, 260
30 Isaiah Bagnah, RsJr. 6-4, 225 -OR-
15 Deven Wright, Jr. 6-5, 223
MIKE (MIDDLE) LINEBACKER
7 Ezekiel Noa, 6ySr. 5-11, 240
53 Marco Notarainni, RsFr. 6-3, 235
WILL (WEAKSIDE) LINEBACKER
52 D.J. Schramm, RsSr. 6-0, 235
3 Brandon Hawkins, RsSr. 6-2, 225 -OR-
10 Andrew Simpson, RsFr. 6-0, 225
NICKEL
21 Tyreque Jones, 6ySr. 6-2, 205
31 Zion Washington, RsFr. 6-2, 205
BCB (BOUNDARY CORNERBACK)
1 Caleb Biggers, 5ySr. 5-11, 195
41 Jaylen Clark, RsSo. 6-2, 200
BS (BOUNDARY SAFETY)
0 JL Skinner, Sr. 6-4, 220
34 Alexander Teubner, RsJr. 5-11, 198
FS
4 Rodney Robinson, RsSo. 5-8, 185
23 Seyi Oladipo, So. 5-11, 200
FCB (FIELD CORNERBACK)
8 Markel Reed, Sr. 6-0, 190
14 Kaonohi Kaniho, RsSo. 6-0 180 -OR-
22 Tyric LeBeauf, RsSr. 6-2, 185
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFF
45 Will Ferrin, RsFr. 6-3, 180
PUNTER
46 James Ferguson-Reynolds, Fr. 6-2, 180
SNAPPER
42 Mason Hutton, RsFr. 6-6, 230
HOLDER
89 Connor Riddle, RsJr. 6-1, 220
KICKER
35 Jonah Dalmas, Jr. 5-8, 172
KICK RETURNER
5 Stefan Cobbs, RsSr. 6-0, 192
PUNT RETURNER
24 George Holani, RsJr. 5-11, 208
Notable Notes
- Most people would have assumed that when Tyreque Jones made the move to nickel that it was in order to get him, Skinner, and Oladipo on the field at the same time. Instead, Rodney Robinson went ahead and made himself undeniable and won the starting safety spot across from JL Skinner. Oladipo will likely see a lot of playing time as well, but it was very impressive how Robinson performed to earn the nod.
- Isaiah Bagnah made the switch to weakside linebacker (like...not very long ago), but after DJ Schramm similarly made himself undeniable at the position, he actually won the starting spot and Bagnah has now moved back to his original position at EDGE.
- Taylen Green cemented his place as the primary backup to Hank at quarterback after winning the battle (yes, I said “battle” about QBs, Harsin...fight me!) vs Sam Vidlak.
- George Holani appears to not just be healthy now but so healthy that he is the starting tailback and punt returner. It appears there is now a lot of faith in his durability after a career that’s been heavy on injuries.
- Speaking of running backs, true freshman Ashton Jeanty has earned the role as the primary backup to Holani after impressive spring and fall camps.
