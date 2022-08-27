Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 7, Ezekiel Noa

Today’s excuse for a late countdown entry boils down to “college football started today” but also involves some kid’s birthday party and general exhaustion. While my timing may not be dependable, you can always depend on today’s countdown, #7, Ezekiel Noa.

#7, Ezekiel Noa, RS Senior, MLB

Boise State University

Stats

Height: 5’ 11”

Weight: 240 lbs

High School: Helix High School, La Mesa, CA

How’d he get to the Blue™?

Zeke was a 3-star prospect out of Helix sporting offers from Colorado, Wisconsin, Washington State and San Diego State. He made the correct decision and passed on all of them.

Nickname

“Zeke”

Don’t mess with what works.

Look-a-like

We’re sticking with Michael Pena, who is amazingly similar but far less imposing.

Career Highlights

In 2021, Zeke made his presence known. He started all 12 games, recording 66 tackles, third-most among all players. Noa racked up two fumble recoveries (tied for the second-most on the team) while also notching 6.5 tackles-for-loss and three sacks.

Some preseason awards:

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List (2022)

2x All- Mountain West Honorable Mention (2020, 2021)

Athlon Preseason All-Mountain West Second Team (2022)

Phil Steele Preseason All-Mountain West Second Team (2022)

2022 Prospectus

After his injury-shortened 2019 and Covid-shortened 2020, Zeke finally had his coming out party in 2021. With one more super senior year to play, and now with his brother joining him on the team, Zeke should have an absolutely monster season.

Watch: Broncos' Ezekiel Noa 'thankful' to be reunited with brother at Boise Statehttps://t.co/0Dvd5GY7TM — Zack Armstrong (@zackarmstrong99) August 5, 2022

That’s not to put undue expectations on him. As a leader on the team, he’s demonstrated his ability to be rock-solid on the defense. With DJ Schramm and three redshirt freshmen behind him on the depth chart, it’s clear the coaches are going to lean on his leadership this season.

Is he on Twitter?

Yes.

Completely made up fact

