Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 32, Bryce Cleave

Can you believe that are we just a shade outside of a month from kickoff? It’s so wild how fast these days go by. With 32 days until kickoff we have—Safety Bryce Cleave

#32, Bryce Cleave, RS Freshman, Safety

Stats

Height: 6’

Weight: 190 lbs

High School: Peninsula HS, Gig Harbor, WA

How’d he get to The Blue™?

Mr. Cleave had some interest in other schools and looking at his 247Sports profile, his only offer was Carroll College. Not a whole lot after that I am afraid.

While in high school he played both wide receiver and safety and played football and baseball.

Nickname

“The Cleaver”

I mean, c’monnnnnn.

Look-alike

I know it’s probably a ‘me’ thing, but doesn’t he look a ton like a shaggy-haired Matt Miller?

Career Highlights

As a Bronco, none yet. But maybe this is his year?

2022 Prospectus

If we are being honest, the best chance of Mr. Cleave seeing the field is either on special teams, garbage time, or if the defense is in a bad way as far as depth. All three are quite plausible but only two are “palatable’. I always root for these guys to get their shot and become a Broncos fan-favorite. But that isn’t always the case. As it stands, good luck to Mr. Cleave and maybe something remarkable does happen?

Is he on Twitter?

Yes. He’s a dreamer!

Been dreaming about this since a kid! An unreal experience, can’t wait for the season! @BroncoSportsFB pic.twitter.com/rXVUsuNC3n — Bryce Cleave (@bryce_cleave) April 12, 2022

Completely made up fact

He was once an extra on the show ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. You may remember the episode: it was the one where the doctor’s were doing some stuff in the hospital and someone cried. It was a pretty important scene.