(Video) Fall Camp Interviews With Stefan Cobbs and Caleb Biggers

By Michael G Johnson
Boise State Wide Receiver, Stefan Cobbs, addresses the media after a fall camp practice, 08/10/2022
Today, the media got a chance to catch up with a couple of Boise State players. Here is what they had to say:

Boise State Wide Receiver, #5 Stefan Cobbs (08/10/2022)

Boise State Cornerback, #1 Caleb Biggers

