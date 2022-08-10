Filed under: (Video) Fall Camp Interviews With Stefan Cobbs and Caleb Biggers By Michael G Johnson Aug 10, 2022, 3:00pm PDT @VnillaGorilla56 / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: (Video) Fall Camp Interviews With Stefan Cobbs and Caleb Biggers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Boise State Wide Receiver, Stefan Cobbs, addresses the media after a fall camp practice, 08/10/2022 Michael Johnson, OBNUG.com Today, the media got a chance to catch up with a couple of Boise State players. Here is what they had to say: Boise State Wide Receiver, #5 Stefan Cobbs (08/10/2022) Boise State Cornerback, #1 Caleb Biggers Loading comments...
