Boise State roster countdown 2022: Day 33, Tyler Crowe

We are about ⅔ through our roster journey, which means it is time to talk about local prospect, #33 — Tyler Crowe

#33, Tyler Crowe, RS Junior, RB

Stats

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 220 lbs

High School: Skyview HS (Nampa, ID)

How’d he get to the Blue™?

A local product, Tyler Crowe earned high praise his senior season, being named the 5A SIC Player of the Year, and a 2018-2019 Idaho Press Sports Star Football Athlete of the Year. Playing both offense (as a running back) and defense (as a linebacker), he raked in the stats with 69 tackles, 1830 rushing yards, 495 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns.

Despite the eye-popping numbers, recruiting noise stayed pretty quiet around Tyler, but it caught some eyes at Boise State. After growing up a BSU fan, Tyler jumped at the chance to play for his local team, and accepted a preferred walk-on slot on Signing Day 2019. Tyler earned a scholarship in September last season.

Nickname

“Gladiator”

Russell Crowe, Tyler Crowe, you get the picture.

Look-a-like

Agassi with hair.

Career Highlights

Mountain West scholar-athlete (‘19-’20). Appeared in one game for the Broncos (New Mexico) in 2020. He was named Scout Team Special Teams MVP for the Broncos in 2019.

After switching to running back from linebacker in 2020, Tyler saw action in 6 games, with 5 rushes for 20 yards and one reception for 15 yards. In 2021, after a Spring and Fall camp where coaches seemed really impressed by Tyler, he found himself rushing for 108 yards and his first collegiate touchdown.

2022 Prospectus

Tyler Crowe is set up to have a prominent role in the Broncos’ offense this Fall. With George Holani, now healthy, expected to get most snaps at the running back position, the competition really is for the second spot. With Andrew Van Buren leaving, Crowe is now the most experienced back the Broncos have behind Holani, meaning there is an opportunity for Crowe to see the field in the short yardage situations that Van Buren was often inserted into the offense to convert. He will of course be competing with true freshman Ashton Jeanty, but his experience over the last couple of seasons should help him to see the field quite a bit this year, and not just in clean up time, but as a clear contributor for the offense.

Is he on Twitter?

Not only is he on Twitter, but he has merch! No crocheted beanies, but some cool t-shirts and sweatshirts available.

Don’t forget to get your official T Crowe merch! Link in bio pic.twitter.com/JMCpZSVHDx — Tyler Crowe (@tcrowe_33) April 4, 2022

Completely made up fact

Last year the t-shirts at Tyler’s family reunion read “A Murder of Crowes”. Not understanding the word play, animal rights groups protested the event. Level heads prevailed and no crows were harmed.