Boise State roster countdown 2022: Day 42, Mason Hutton

Hey...ya like snappin’. Well, snap to it and check out this article on Boise State’s resident snapper —Mason Hutton

#42, Mason Hutton, RS Freshman, Long Snapper

Stats

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 225 lbs

High School: Hillcrest High School, Riverside, CA

How’d he get to The Blue™?

Hutton walked on to the football team in February of 2021 (in a “preferred” capacity). A Chris Rubio Long snapping alum, the young fella was rated a “five star” recruit by Rubio’s service—probably not akin to a 5-star rating on 247sports or the like...but certainly shows that Rubio is high on his potential at the very least.

Nickname

”Huttin’”

This kid already has the perfect name for long snapper. No notes.

Look-alike

Dennis the Menace actor Mason Gamble

Career highlights

Rated a 5-star snapper extraordinaire by Chris Rubio Academy

2022 Prospectus

Snapping is an underrated talent and Daniel Cantrell has pretty much had that role on lock the last few seasons. A good long snapper needs to be accurate, have good reflexes, and be able to get downfield and make tackles in space—Hutton has a completely different body type than the former linebacker Cantrell, but the way Chris Rubio talks about him, I think he’s got some potential in him.

Seeing as Cantrell initially joined as a preferred walk-on as well, I’d think that Hutton who is more of a snapping specialist from the jump would have a fair to good chance of snagging those LS duties this season. Get huttin’, Hutton.

Is he on Twitter?

Yes, and nice to see someone still working remotely.

Just another day in the office ☕️ pic.twitter.com/Hf9lVQkmau — Mason Hutton (@MasonHutton34) June 21, 2022

Completely NOT made up fact

While Hutton is a good long snapper, the longest snapper ever caught was in 1984 in Texas. It tipped the scales at 151 lbs.