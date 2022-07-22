Boise State roster countdown 2022: Day 43, Gavin Wale

43 days guys. Hey that rhymed. Just like last year when I wrote about about this player, it is time to talk punter controversy —Gavin Wale

#43, Gavin Wale, RS Junior, Punter

Stats

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 172 lbs

High School: Coronado High School, Henderson, NV

How’d he get to The Blue™?

Followed his heart and his cousin (Sean) to The Blue. Wale was one of a small faction of “late” recruits to the 2019 recruiting class in that he signed on the “old” national signing day after taking a visit in late January. His (and the Broncos) patience paid off, as Wale was the #21 punter in the country according to 247Sports. A selection to the all-state team as a senior, Wale also garnered All-Southeast League honors as a kicker and punter, with an average punt of 43.42 yards. As a junior, Wale also nabbed all-league honors for his punting and kicking prowess. Wale chose the Broncos over service academies Air Force and Army.

Nickname

”Killer”

Could have gone with “Blue”, “Bowhead”, “Gray”, or “Humpback”, but this one seems the most applicable as a nickname, and the most appropriate.

Look-alike

I’m not making a direct comparison, but he could definitely be a son or kid brother of that lady from that one show that everyone is talking about

Career highlights

Gavin Wale played in one game as RS Freshman, coming in against BYU and punting officially 7 times (goodness gracious I hate the cougars) for an average of 39.4 yards per punt, and two landing inside the 10.

2022 Prospectus

Wale has seen playing time in one game, two years ago, while playing three years four the Broncos. This was mainly because Joel Velazquez had all five fingers grasping hold of the punting position as a sixth year senior. With Velazquez gone, many figured that the job would be Wale’s. Seven punts in the game against BYU showed us what he was capable of, but it seems like the coaching staff wasn’t so sure, as they successfully recruited one of the most coveted punters available, James Ferguson-Reynolds from down under, putting Wale’s chances of starting as punter behind the proverbial eightball. Nine. Gavin has been with the team much longer, and I’m sure the coaching staff has a pretty good idea of his abilities. Maybe he can be the holder for Jonah Dalmas? While it probably won’t get much attention, there will surely be an intense competition this fall camp to decide who will start their tenure as the starting punter for the Broncos.

Is he on Twitter?

He sure is, and unlike many of these players he is actually active. Can someone help this guy out?

I am actively looking for an entry level software/blockchain engineering job for the summer.



If you know anyone, please let me know! — Gavin Wale (@gavin_wale) April 26, 2022

Completely made up fact

The term ‘coffin corner’ is much more than a kicking term for Gavin. His family owns a custom casket shop in downtown Henderson called ‘The Coffin Corner’.