Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 55, Jake Ripp

On the eve of free slurpee day, I bring you another installment of the CountdownUntilWeCanBeHappyAgain. Today it’s another graduate of my weekly fall recruiting roundups, Mr. Jake Ripp.

#55, Jake Ripp, Freshman, LB

Stats

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 210

High School: Los Gatos HS, Los Gatos, CA

How’d he get to The Blue™?

In a feature piece in Los Gatan, Gavin mentions that his mom’s friends’ son was a starting safety for the Broncos last year, and while I’m not sure which one that was, it’s hard to go wrong with anyone we had in the secondary last year.

Mr. Ripp was a 3 star LB and showed unwavering loyalty to the Broncos following his commitment before signing this past December.

Nickname

“Jake the Ripper”

This was just too easy.

Look-alike

Hear me out, Jimmy Kimmel with long blonde hair.

Career Highlights

Obviously no highlights yet, but the new age of Avalos LBs should be exciting.

2022 Prospectus

Jake will most likely redshirt, earning his stripes on scout team and special teams before making his moves on the defensive side of the ball.

Is he on Twitter?

He is, and I guess his brother is 6’7”??

Completely made up fact

Jake’s hometown Los Gatos gets its legendary name from local legends Los Johnson and Gatos Smith, who used cats to save people from a burning building.