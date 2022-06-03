Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 92, Michael Callahan

It’s Friday! And you know what that means? Yep, another Countdown profile! With 92 days left until that magical time of the year we have—Michael Callahan

#92, Michael Callahan, RS Junior, DT

Stats

Height: 6’ 3”

Weight: 280 lbs

High School: Yorba Linda HS, Yorba Linda, CA

How’d he get to The Blue™?

This is the fourth year Mr. Callahn is getting a profile on the Countdown. Which, if you’ve been following the Countdown at all the past few years you know that he was a three-year letter-winner and his senior year had him notch 11 TFLs, two sacks and seven QB hurries. He was productive!

Career Highlights

He was a Academic All-Mountain West in 2020 and Mountain West Scholar Athlete that year too. As a RS Freshman in 2020 he appeared in all seven games.

2022 Prospectus

The defensive line is going to be busy this year, and that’s a good thing. Mr. Callahan should be seeing some heavy reps this year even if his past stats don’t show a whole lot. It’s a non-glamorous position, down in the trenches. But altogether greatly important. His lack of stats just probably means that the linebackers behind him are raking in ALL THE TACKLES. And that’s just fine. But I do expect to see him getting plenty of time this year.

