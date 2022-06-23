Boise State roster countdown 2022: Day 72, Dallas Holliday

This is the first countdown I’ve ever started in one state (Arizona) and finished in another (Idaho). Personally, I think the Idaho part was better. Today we’ll look at #72 on the Boise State football roster—Dallas Holliday

#72, Dallas Holliday, RS Senior, OL

Stats

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 320 lbs (+6)

High School: Oaks Christian High School, Westlake VIllage, California

How’d he get to The BlueTM?

Mr. Holliday came to the most beautiful field in all of football by way of Colorado State. Er, wait...San Diego State! Oh, wait no. It was neither of those, because although he did commit to both at different times, he eventually saw the light and made the right choice to parlay his 3 star pedigree into a signed letter of intent with the Broncos. He also held offers from the Buffs of Colorado and the Eagles of Boston College, among others. Being a two-time first-team honoree in your league—especially of it’s in that part of California—tends to rake in offers like that. He was also the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Marmonte League in 2017, not to mention a shot put champion.

Nickname

”Doc”

He is, and always will be our huckleberry.

Look-alike

HGH Shane Williams-Rhodes

Career highlights

Appeared in 5 games in 2020. Appeared in 12 games for the Broncos in 2019. 2019 Academic All-MWC. 2018 Ventura County All-Star. 2017 All-CIF SS Division 2 First Team selection. 2017 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year (Marmonte League). 2017 All-County Selection. Won 2017 CIF shot put title.

2022 Prospectus

I don’t know. I just don’t. Figuring out the O-line pecking order is historically one of the things I’m least good at on the countdown or depth charts, so I’m not going to write Holliday in or write him off. He’s been around the block and is a senior, so he’s gotten plenty of snaps under his belt and experience can be a valuable commodity on the offensive line. Incidentally, if you know of any other valuable commodities, my portfolio isn’t doing so good of late. But I digress. Holliday saw some good snaps in the spring and should be right in the thick of things this fall. I don’t currently have him penciled in to my starting rotation, but that doesn’t mean much at this juncture. If healthy, he’s going to get some looks and since he’s a senior, I’m rooting for that to happen. I think we ALL want the dirt dogs to return this fall so the more the merrier.

Is he on Twitter?

I don’t think so. Strong silent type.

Completely NOT made up fact

Holliday is AT LEAST the 3rd Boise State player with ‘Dallas’ as a first name, joining Dallas Burroughs and Dallas Dobbs. Of course, Boise State is also rather popular in the city of the same name as well.