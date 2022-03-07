Leon the Professional: Rice named MWC Coach of the Year; Degenhart Freshman of the Year

The Broncos might have dropped their regular season finale in Fort Collins on Saturday, but had the presence of mind to lock up a regular season title and a 1 seed in this week’s Mountain West tournament. So, while the Broncos get to rest up until the tournament semifinals, they can chew on a couple of nice postseason accolades courtesy of the Mountain West.

Leon Rice nabbed MWC coach of the year honors after guiding the Broncos to a 24-7 regular season record and aforementioned 1-seed in the tourney (and likely NCAA tourney lock). Many thought Wyoming’s Jeff Linder had the inside track, but Wyoming didn’t finish strong down the stretch and Rice guiding the Broncos to their first regular season title since 1988 tipped the scales. Of course, shocking no one...Bronco true frosh Tyson Degenhart won MWC Freshman of the Year honors after winning Freshman of the Week honors close to a dozen times. Future looking bright, yes?

Abu Kigab and Marcus Shaver were named to the MWC second-team and Emmanuel Akot and Tyson Degenhart also made Honorable Mention...all but Kigab could return next season. Let’s make a tourney run and really put a nice bow on this thing, eh boys?

Congrats to all the honorees and obviously GO BRONCOS.