Bronco Football lands first recruit of 2023 class

We at OBNUG keep to one abiding truth, it’s always football season. While the season opener in Corvallis is just a short 168 days away (~241920 minutes if that’s easier to count), the Broncos continue to bulk up their QB room.

3-Star QB CJ Tiller out of Rancho Cucamonga HS (that’s in Rancho Cucamonga, CA if you can believe it) committed to the Broncos yesterday. Originally from Gilbert, AZ, the QB heir made the move to CA this offseason. He made the announcement on his Twitter account with this video: (sneak peak to new visors anybody?)

Committed ⚪️ BOISE NATION ADD ME ON IG cj.tiller LETSSSSS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/yrhOx9Fr3d — CJ Tiller 6’3 200 QB C/O 2023 (@cj_tiller) March 18, 2022

He's a Pro-Style QB that had offers from 3 other Mountain West schools, San Diego and Jose, as well as Utah State. He’s a great decision maker, clearly, and we’re excited to have him aboard.

EDIT: Dropped his junior season highlights below:

Comment your thoughts and welcome to Bronco Nation below!