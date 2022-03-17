Bronco rally comes up just short in loss to Memphis

If today proved anything, the Broncos are exactly who we thought they were. They’re an amazing team, the best basketball team in school history. They have tremendous chemistry, trust, and most of all, heart. (Let me have this cliche just once) They lost today, one of 357 division 1 teams in the country who will end their season with a loss. It happens.

A 19 point halftime deficit to a team loaded with 5 star players and triple the basketball budget should have been the death sentence for the Broncos. It would’ve been okay if they folded. They had already accomplished so much: A regular season and conference title following a 3-4 start, 4 all conference players, the coach and freshman of the year. But they didn’t fold.

They forced 9 turnovers to only giving up 1 down the stretch, hit timely shots, and when no one else could buy a bucket, senior Abu Kigab did. He didn’t score any in the first half, but then proceeded beat the entire 1st half scoring total with 20 in the 2nd half.

It was close, they had their moments, but the Broncos just made a few less shots and a few less free throws. Rough first half, amazing first half shooting for Memphis. Plenty to work on. Plenty to be proud of.

Yeah, we were all disappointed. My neighbors probably called in a noise complaint. What a season though. Usually I’ve learned to not put too much stock into this team, but I’m okay with them breaking my heart this time. They finally made me believe they were different. They’re a gritty team that left every ounce of ability on the floor, and they’ll be back.

And we’ll be there too.