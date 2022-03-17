NCAA Tournament GameThread: Boise State vs Memphis

The Broncos get to be one of the first dancers to hit the floor as the Big Dance kicks off today and the 8th-seeded Broncos face a stiff test right out of the gate as they take on the 9th-seeded Memphis Tigers (the same Tigers that ended their NIT run in the quarterfinals a season ago). The Tigers (21-10) are led by 6’11” freshman center Jalen Duren, who will certainly test the mettle of Boise State’s (27-7) big men. Our squad is seeking their first ever first round tournament win, and it’s the first year the Broncos have been a higher seed than their opponent. A win today would line up a showdown with #1 OVERALL seed Gonzaga, but I think that’s a matchup they’d relish. Survive and advance.