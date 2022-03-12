Champ champs: Broncos win MWC tourney after winning regular season title

The dream season for the Broncos isn’t over yet. The Boise State team that is oft-snakebitten in the Mountain West tourney pulled out 3 nailbiters in 3 days to win the tournament championship...their second championship of their already-historic season. It was your classic defensive battle against the Aztecs of San Diego State (who you’ll remember the Broncos defeated earlier in the season by scoring only 42 points) and like the rest, it came down to the last few seconds. Marcus Shaver Jr. was called for a charge on a successful layup that might’ve put the game away and San Diego had a chance to win it with 28 seconds left, but the defense held and the Broncos snuck away with a 53-52 win and their first ever MWC tournament championship and added to their program-record win total as well—27!

After the game (which just ended), Abu Kigab was named tournament MVP and my heart won “most beats per minute” awards from my Apple watch. The Broncos (and Aztecs for that matter) were both comfortably in the Big Dance regardless of the outcome here today in Las Vegas, but the Broncos are a team of destiny and felt they REALLY wanted to slay that final demon. We had MVP performances by Kigab, of course...but Leon Rice probably had his finest season of coaching as a Bronco and new AD Jeramiah Dickey deserves an award of his own for finally getting this team some of the support they’ve needed to get over that “so-so” hump.

Drink it in, Bronco fans. Double championships are tough enough in this or any league, but our guys did it in one of the conference’s best years to date. What a ride.

Selection Sunday is all that remains. We’re dancing!