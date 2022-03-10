Broncos survive, Broncos advance

The Broncos and the Mountain West Tournament are like Jimmy and misunderstandings...they kinda clash. But this afternoon, the Broncos weathered a furious Nevada run, a verrrry late flagrant 1 foul call (that gave Nevada two foul shots AND the ball) and a wide open 3 look to advance to the MWC tourney semifinals. A see-saw first half gave way to a big Broncos lead in the second and they looked to be rolling before the past got in their eyes.

This is a different year though and the Broncos slayed one more demon en route to the semifinals, defeating Nevada 71-69 and now awaiting the winner of UNLV-Wyoming tomorrow at 6:30PM.

WHAT. A. FINISH.



FINAL | #BoiseState 71, #Nevada 69



The Broncos advance to the Mountain West Tournament semifinals! pic.twitter.com/BqLVPloxcP — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 10, 2022

The Broncos were led by Emmanuel Akot’s 22 points and also managed to win their 25th game of the season—tying a program record. Let’s be honest, they are pretty much locks for the BIG dance at this point, but adding another trophy to the case probably wouldn’t hurt much. Let’s go, fellas!