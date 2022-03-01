Broncos bring home outright regular season title

Well it took a bit.

Took twelve years in the Mountain West Conference for the MBB to win the regular season title outright. And it was done with, almost unarguably, the best team in Coach Leon Rice’s tenure at Boise State.

The title came after _yoming dropped their game last against San Diego State to guarantee the Broncos at least a share of the title.

Tonight’s 73-67 win over the UNR Wolf Pack has brought Coach Rice to the Promised Land that has eluded him the past decade plus. And it couldn’t have come on a better night than Boise State’s Senior Night.

Led by a Bronco trio of scoring, Emmanuel Akot (16), Marcus Shaver, Jr. (16), Abu Kigab (23) Boise State only trailed UNR once in the first half (20-19) for nearly one minute. Other than that, the Broncos had been able to stay in front of the Wolf Pack and secure the much-needed win to lock up the title.

Though Boise State officials had, politely, asked the student body to not rush the court to celebrate the win, they were unsuccessful in their requests.

The Broncos have come faaaaaar since their bumpy 3-4 four start and confounding loss to CSU Bakersfield. Having put together a 14-game winning streak and piecing a solid five-game Mountain West winning streak to power through the latter part of the schedule.

The Broncos do have one more game against Colorado State down in Fort Collins. The outcome of said game is, at least for conference titles is concerned, irrelevant. This could be let-down game territory as the Broncos pivot towards ending the regular season having already hoisted a trophy.

By many measures the Broncos should be a lock for the NCAA tournament regardless what happens Saturday and in the conference tournament.

As it stands, your Broncos are the 2021-22 MBB regular season conference champions.

Breath it!