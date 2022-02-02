Boise State football adds new players to roster on National Signing Day

Today is the National Signing Day for college football. Course you may not have remembered that due to how lowkey recruiting has become after the initial early signing day in December.

But, still, the day marches on and the Broncos did have some new players to add to their roster.

Each of the new signees are coming aboard as Preferred Walk-Ons. Boise State has a long and storied history with the ability to spot walk-on talent and turn them into players with high production.

Todays signees are, for the most part, local products (which is good!) and any one of these guys could be the next Leighton Vander Esch or Shea McClellin.

Being able to recruit the state of Idaho is going to be important going forward. Keeping local talent will be crucial for success (you may notice something a bit off according to 247Sports). However there are always context to recruiting battles and various reasons for why athletes choose where they go.

Having said that, congratulations to each of the new Boise State signees and good luck.