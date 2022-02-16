Today was a good day for Bronco MBB

The Broncos MBB team had themselves quite the day.

First the highest-rated player of the Leon Rice era committed to Boise State, Sadraque Nganga. The four-star rated Mr. Nganga is the 32nd ranked Power Forward in the nation and had some solid offers: Arizona, Kansas, Maryland, Kentucky, Memphis, and UCLA (among others). That steal of a recruit is... impressive. One can only assume that the year the Broncos are having is paying off on the recruiting trail.

Speaking of the year the Broncos (20-6, 11-2) are having, tonight also marks the ninth 20-win (minimum) season of the Leon Rice era. This win came at the expense of a hapless Air Force (10-14) squad as the Broncos cruised to a 85-59 victory.

Led by Marcus Shaver’s 20 points, the Broncos went another game without Emmanuel Akot (who is nursing a knee injury) and pulled ahead of _yoming (21-4, 10-2) for the top spot in the Mountain West standings. This is after the Cowboys dropped an away game down in the Pit against New Mexico.

The next stretch for the Broncos is going to get pretty hairy with the final five games coming against the top half of the Mountain West: home against Utah State and San Diego State, away for UNLV, back home for UNR, and then ending the regular season against Colorado State down in Fort Collins.

That’s a challenging slate regardless of the positioning the Broncos are in. They’ll need to hold serve against basically all of them if they want to try and stay ahead of _yoming. But the momentum from this win sure is a boost.

Looking forward to how the team does in this final stretch.