2022 Boise State football schedule released; let’s look

Football season came to a close Sunday evening with the Los Angeles St. Louis Los Angeles Rams taking the “world” title (s/o to Donte “Super Bowl Champ” Deayon)..so it’s been a rough couple of days without any football-related news. Well, our long nightmare is now over as Boise State’s 2022 slate was just dropped on Twitter and features a dizzying array of easy, difficult, home AND away games (crazy, I know). Have a look.

Things kick off (as we knew) with a trip to Corvallis to take on former-Bronco OC Jonathan Smith’s Beavers and then we take a little two week break with New Mexico and UT Martin on the schedule. The Broncos face the Lobos in Albuquerque and their home opener will be against the UT Martin...gonna guess and say “Prospectors”? Broncos return the home and home favor with UTEP the following week in El Paso and UTEP ended up being sneaky-good last year after falling to the Broncos, so I don’t think our “gimme” streak extends to three straight weeks here.

Two home prove-it games follow the visit to Texas with San Diego State and Fresno State coming to town back-to-back and then the Broncos BYE comes into play right before yet ANOTHER prove it game at Air Force. The Broncos sadly don’t get to just stay in Colorado as they play the now-Norvell-led Rams of Colorado State at home and then play our final “guaranteed” game against BYU.

The Broncos end their away game set with consecutive weekend trips to Nevada and Wyoming before finishing the regular season at home against the 2021 champs—Utah State (that felt weird to type).

All in all, it’s another somewhat tricky slate as the Broncos have to play all 3 conference teams that beat them last year yet again with two of those 3 games now being flipped to “away” games. With a visit from BYU and a Pac-12 team on the slate, if the Broncos can rediscover some Bronco magic, things set up nicely for them to have some movement in the NY6 race, but of course, after a 7-5 ‘21 record, just getting back to the title game should be goals 1 thru 3. Offseason starts...now!