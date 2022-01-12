Bronco coaching staff once again complete after tabbing former Big Sky head man

Boise State has been lucky with transfers so far this offseason (in that we haven’t had many) but they lost 3 members of the coaching staff in short order—Winston Venable, Stacy Collins, and Jeron Johnson...the latter of which left a week ago to pursue being a family man. The Broncos replaced Venable and Collins with Keith Bhonapha and Kelly Poppinga, respectively and just needed to fill the somewhat sizable shoes of Jeron Johnson (probably Jordans). Well, Andy Avalos just announced that they’ve done just that with the hiring of former Southern Utah (Big Sky) head coach Demario Warren.

, @DemarioWarren!



“Demario has gained outstanding experience...has built outstanding relationships as a recruiter in our region and has a proven track record of building young men of character.” -@AABroncoHC



: https://t.co/FwyYWvvYYZ pic.twitter.com/x0c1Uv088Z — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) January 12, 2022

Warren spent the last 14 seasons at SUU, including the last six as head coach before he and the school “mutually” parted ways in November. Warren’s T-birds won the Big Sky Championship in 2017 and made the FCS playoffs, as well as earning a #13 ranking in the Coaches poll. Prior to becoming the head coach at Southern, Warren was the defensive coordinator for two seasons...and prior to that he served as defensive backs coach. Warren’s squads have been known for their defensive prowess—leading the Big Sky conference in INTs in his last year as DC and first year as HC. They also led the nation in turnover margin in 2017. Warren is a grad of UC-Davis which adds a third UCD guy to the staff (Plough and Keane) and keeps the UC-Davis pipeline kicking after delivering Boise State guys like Dan Hawkins and Chris Petersen.

Warren should once again provide good in-roads to the Utah recruiting pool that Frank Maile and Kelly Poppinga should already be able to exploit...we’ll see if Warren’s CBs have the same aggressive mentality that Jeron Johnson’s had this past season.

Welcome to Boise, coach!