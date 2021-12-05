Bowling for Turkeys: Boise State to face Central Michigan in the Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve

Craig Thompson is bad at his job. With a HOST of bad bowl options available to the Mountain West each season, this year...Boise State arguably got the worst draw of them all. It’s not in a tropical paradise (Hawaii Bowl)...it’s not at home (Potato Bowl)...hell, it’s not even TELEVISED. That’s right, the Broncos will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Barstool Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve and you’ll have to stream it through Barstool Sports’ website if you want to watch.

Now, I understand Barstool is an acquired taste. They’ve got hardcore fans and those that despise them (San Diego State’s AD, for one)...one thing is certain, they will promote the hell out of this game, but if that will translate to eyes on the game remains to be seen...but at least they got Creed (or at least the ‘voice of Creed’) for their halftime entertainment. Maybe call it the “inside joke” bowl.

So...how about some silver linings? Sure! Boise State has played CMU 5 times in their history and are currently underwater in the matchup at 2 wins and 3 losses, so a Boise State win would even the score with the team residing in what I can only assume is the central part of Michigan. They are currently coached by none other than Jim McElwain...the former Colorado State and Florida head man—they also have Robb Akey as a defensive coordinator (formerly of the “Mickey Mouse organization” up north). Chippewas finished their year on a 4 game win streak...lost by one to eventual MAC champ Northern Illinois and beat the team (Western Michigan) who beat the ACC champ (Pitt). Furthermore, the game will be warm for those that want to travel (and who doesn’t on New Year’s Eve). So now that I’ve added a little bit of intrigue to the matchup, it’s hurry up and wait...the Broncos don’t play again for nearly a month. Let the good times roll!

It's time in Tucson!

WELCOME @BroncoSportsFB!



The Broncos are charging into the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl riding a 24 consecutive Bowl Game streak, we promise this year will be like nothing they've experienced before! Boise nation, you ready? #BleedBlue

( ️:@BroncoSports) pic.twitter.com/ebJOGmY115 — The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl (@theARIZONABOWL) December 5, 2021

