Recruiting Roundup: The WE GOT MISA and signing day is on Wednesday edition:

Signing day is just 4 days away, so if you decided to hold your breath until then you would die slower than you could say “Obnug didn’t make me do it”. Just so ya know.

The biggest news of the week has to be Dishawn Misa’s commitment. Crystal Ball predictors have put him in since October, but his radio silence finally ended this week. He took his spot as the top recruit of a recruiting class now ranked 47th nationally by 24/7 Sports. Bronco coaches have hit the recruiting trail in full force the last few weeks, so I threw the pictures from Twitter in wherever I could find them.

It’s worth noting that the kind recruiting gods saw fit to give a fourth star to both Jayden Virgin and Ashton Jeanty, so please leave Mountain Dew and brownies out for them tonight.(We don’t know what they want either)

In more disappointing news, a certain Pacific Northwest coach left his Sun Valley retirement for a career of stealing hashtags from Broncos. While I won’t say Jim Mora’s name, we are disappointed in this development. #UCONNdoesNOTbl22dblue

Not a ton of game updates for current recruits, but the ones we have are good ones, so check ‘em out. We’re gonna start off with the 2 guys to watch for on the recruiting trail, then go into the commits for the 2022 class. Stay tuned for singing day, and as always,

GO BRONCOS

George Tarlas, DE, Weber State/Borah HS (Boise, ID)

In his top 4 are BSU, Utah, SDSU, and USF. Text Tarlas to 40691 if you want to be on his text update thingy (announcement comes Sunday). I would be shocked if it wasn’t BSU or Utah.

Braxton Fely, DT, Timpview HS (Provo, UT)

The former BYU commit pays a visit to Boise this weekend. Crystal ball odds predictors like our chances, and I do too. Look to see him in the right shade of blue this fall.

Dishawn Misa, LB, Eastside Catholic HS (Sammamish, WA)

@DishawnMisa

At long last, Dishawn Misa has made his commitment to the promised land. Rightfully so, Bronco fans are ecstatic. The 4 star commit was initially offered by Boise State when Avalos was the defensive coordinator. Avalos then pursued him while he was at Oregon, and then ultimately closed the deal back at Boise State. He hails from Eastside Catholic HS where he also knew Jeron Johnson as a coach there. Misa had been overshadowed in his career by injury and playing alongside 2021’s #1 overall player, but he’s gotten his time to shine this year. He looks to make an instant impact on a LB core that is already expecting new faces this year.

Enjoy:

Kaeo Akana, LB, President Theodore Roosevelt HS (Honolulu, HI)

First thing’s first, “the President” is a monster on the football field. In his last high school game, he finished with 10 tackles (EIGHT for loss), and FIVE sacks. However in the game before, he only had 12 tackles (seven for loss), 4 sacks, and a forced fumble. Tsk tsk tsk. Other big thing about him right now is that a lot of people round the Twitter State (Which I’m told is in fact a real state) are concerned Akana will be packing his bags for less blue pastures. It’s not impossible that he decommits, but we’d wish him the best if he did. Hard to say he wouldn’t want to be a part of this special group though.

Keenan McCaddy, ATH, Moanalua HS (Honolulu, HI)

Moanalua HS was a victim to Akana’s absolute war crimes in their matchup 2 weeks ago. However, down 21-0 at halftime, McCaddy was found in the circle giving a speech to the team. While I don’t know which of Shakespeare’s plays he was quoting, it couldn’t have been Macbeth. I never read that one in high school so neither did he. Moanalua scored 19 straight but still found themselves in a 4th and 22 with clock running out down 2. McCaddy’s post route found it’s home in the zone giving the crucial first down. The very next play he took his next catch 56 yards for the go-ahead score. He finished with a defensive stand at safety, where he will presumably play for the broncos. You can’t make this stuff up folks.

4th&20 conversion the previous play to extend the drive pic.twitter.com/2k3Q92XirJ — Keenan McCaddy (@keenanmccaddy) November 29, 2021

Gavin Hambrick, LB, Apple Valley HS (Apple Valley, CA)

Gavin’s Sun Devils fell just short of their first ever program championship a few weeks ago. Luckily for him, he joins a stellar LB core that looks to add to a long list of championships.

Cortez Hogans, DE, Snow College (Ephraim, UT)/Palatine, IL

Ashton Jeanty, RB/WR, Lone Star HS (Frisco, TX)

Rogelio (Roger) Carreon, OL, Jal HS (Jal, NM)

Tyson Molio’o, OL, St John Bosco, (Bellflower, CA)

Maddux “Maddog” Madsen, QB, American Fork HS, (American Fork, Utah)

Kage Casey, OL, Clackamas HS (Clackamas, OR)

Had a great home visit with @Coach_TKeane, @VintagePlough, @K_Ridd, and @CoachCollins46 last week! Can’t wait to officially sign on as a Boise Bronco on the 15th! #BL22DBLUE pic.twitter.com/Ph5KzQ5NPb — Kage Casey (@KageCasey22) December 7, 2021

Hall Schmidt, OL, Peninsula HS (Gig Harbor, WA)

Jayden Virgin, TE, Mt Carmel HS (San Diego, CA)

The Boise football coaches stopped by to visit Jayden and have some breakfast this morning @jayden_virgin #bl22blue pic.twitter.com/Cdn8OUAEFk — jennifer virgin (@jennifer_virgin) December 8, 2021

Zamondre Marriweather, ATH, Valencia HS (Valencia, CA)

James Ferguson, P, Pro Kick Australia (Geelong, Australia)

Austin TErry, TE, Tumwater HS (Olympia, WA)

Dionte Thornton, S, Lawndale HS (Lawndale, CA)

Jake Ripp, LB, Los Gatos HS (Los Gatos, CA)

JJ Talo, DL, Kearns HS (Salt Lake City, UT)