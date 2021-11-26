GameThread: Boise State at San Diego State

Somehow we’re already an hour from kickoff in Carson, CA (that’s where San Diego State is playing this year) and to say a lot is on the line for the Broncos would be a slight understatement. I wish I could say “win and they’re in”, but sans win, there’s no hope at all, so first the Broncos must TCB against the Aztecs and then put on their UNLV gear and will them to a win against Air Force. If those two things happen in succession, the Broncos will play in their 5th straight MWC title game. If only one does...they won’t (if neither do...yeah, still won’t). So, let’s send some good luck and karma the Broncos way (we’re at least owed that for what the refs did to us against Oklahoma State).

Of course, even checking the first item off the list won’t be a cakewalk. The Aztecs are capping off a dream season, and currently sitting at 10-1 and #21 in the country. They’ve got a top 10 scoring defense (Broncos are 11th), two stout lines, a killer run game and—if you hadn’t heard—a PUNT GOD. The Broncos? Well, they have heart. After a rough start to the season they’ve won 4 straight...and have already defeated two ranked teams on the road this year (first time in school history). What’s another?! If you aren’t too turkey hungover, plop yourself in front of CBS at 10pm MT and watch our Broncos do their thing. We’ll be along after to talk about the game and #WhatsNext. If there were ever a game to watch in your underwear—this is the one!

GO BRONCOS!!!