Recruiting Roundup 11/18

No new recruits for the week, but stay tuned for the whisperings on Twitter. It’s playoff season for most of our commits. I’ve also added their Twitter handles, so make sure to follow them. Some are even up for player of the year via fan vote, and who’s to say you can’t be a resident of San Diego for the day?

(And they probably count too! Remember folks, this ain’t the Biletnikoff award…)

I also found some new film and stories for many of the guys playing this past week. Feel free to DM me on Twitter if you have more info/stats/videos of anyone here. And as always, GO BRONCOS

Ashton Jeanty, RB/WR, Lone Star HS (Frisco, TX)

Lone Star was in early trouble Friday, finding themselves in a 6-0 deficit. Luckily, with the help of Jeanty, they were able to squeak out a 74-0 run to finish the game 74-6. The opposing Adams HS neglected to include stats, and it was probably for the best. Jeanty had 130 yards…on nine carries. Add his 2 catches for 42 yards, and he finished with an average of 15.6 yds/touch (172 total) and 2 TDs.

Rogelio (Roger) Carreon, OL, Jal HS (Jal, NM)

Rogelio proved to be the gentleman his name implies last Friday. Although he only plays on offense, he graciously gave the Texico offense permission to score 12 in Jal’s 53-12 blowout victory. The 2A state championship looms ahead Saturday against rival Eunice.

Tyson Molio’o, OL, St John Bosco, (Bellflower, CA)

It doesn’t seem like points come at a premium for these Bronco recruits. Tyson made sure not to be left out of the bunch, powering St John Bosco to a 63-38 victory. The Ploughense is looking bright. I found his highlights this week, so check it out below.

Maddux “Maddog” Madsen, QB, American Fork HS, (American Fork, Utah)

Mr. Maddog has reached the end of his high school career, but it has come to my attention that my dad’s friend’s wife’s son (Essentially a blood relative) played on the same team as the QB whose name rhymes with “Rad Frog”. Sounds like he’s already a part of the Bronco family.

Keenan McCaddy, ATH, Moanalua HS (Honolulu, HI)

Moanalua handled Kailua by a score of 21-7 on Friday. After some digging for a box score stats I do see that McCaddy logged a punt return for 5 yards.

From the looks of his highlights, it seems he specializes more on the defensive side of the ball (where his stats are much harder to find). That being said, he opens the highlight video with a double-covered game winning TD catch. That’s a page out of Khalil Shakir’s book he can gladly take!

Kage Casey, OL, Clackamas HS (Clackamas, OR)

Clackamas saw their season end in a close 19-7 defeat on Friday. Still, their 9-2 record shows the consistency that Kage can get used to on the Blue. Highlights from OL and DL below.

Hall Schmidt, OL, Peninsula HS (Gig Harbor, WA)

Peninsula HS couldn’t pass Rainer Beach in a 36-21 loss in the state playoffs. OL oppression continues with a lack of stats for the man, but Bronco nation will gladly accept him to protect our backfield stables. New senior season highlights below.

Jayden Virgin, TE, Mt Carmel HS (San Diego, CA)

Santana High School was in for a rude awakening with Jayden in town. He had three tackles including 1 solo tackle. Also 3 TDs on 69 yards. (I’ve elected to avoid the low-hanging fruit on this one for Mr. Virgin, but his season continues to be special).

Zamondre Marriweather, ATH, Valencia HS (Valencia, CA)

No stats for Zamondre this week, although we hope this DK Metcalf chasedown will suffice for now.

James Ferguson, P, Pro Kick Australia (Geelong, Australia)

Not much to update on James quite yet, but we expect he’s holding down the fort on our new recruiting pipeline. I did find a nice quote on MWConnection from him:

“I instantly took a liking for Boise state after talking with Coach Collins for the first time. I met with Coach Collins in July and we spoke about Boise state as a football program, the culture, what they strive for, and the team/program as a whole. The facilities at Boise are absolutely unreal! I love “the blue” and the meaning behind “bleedblue” and all these things were a big turning point for me. They push and support the players to get the best out of them, not only as players but better people. The recruiting staff, coaching staff and players have all made it very welcoming so far and I feel like it’s home away from home already.”

Kaeo Akana, LB, President Theodore Roosevelt HS (Honolulu, HI)

The President was on a bye this week. This Friday they play ‘Iolani (named after both George Holani and Jeremy Ioane). On the 26th he squares up against Keenan McCaddy’s Moanlua HS that will surely set the tone for future practices in the City of Trees.

Austin TErry, TE, Tumwater HS (Olympia, WA)

Box scores were elusive on this one. Luckily, his local news highlighted a 35 yd score for TErry in Tumwater’s 56-7 romp over East Valley.

Gavin Hambrick, LB, Apple Valley HS (Apple Valley, CA)

No stats to be found for Apple Valley’s recent 21-16 upset victory over Glendora in the California state playoffs. Safe to say they are having a special season. Gavin tweeted an article highlighting what they called, “far and away, the most successful calendar year in program history”. Thankfully, Gavin now has my written permission to bring that same success to The Blue.

Dionte Thornton, S, Lawndale HS (Lawndale, CA)

Lawndale fell just short against La Serna, 20-24. They continue to keep box score hidden for suspicious reasons. We will simply have to wait until WRs find a ticket off Thornton island.

Jake Ripp, LB, Los Gatos HS (Los Gatos, CA)

Ripp’s Wildcats lost a close one by a score of 34-27 to Bellarmine College Prep. It was seemingly anyone’s fault but Ripp’s. He had 2 rec for 39 yards. 14 tackles (2 solo) and 1 interception with a 25 yd return. That versatile play will pay dividends for Mr. AlreadyHasAGreatLBname.

JJ Talo, DL, Kearns HS (Salt Lake City, UT)

JJ’s season is over, but I did meet someone this week that knows someone that lives in Kearns. Doesn’t’ know JJ. Probably. Regardless, just sit back and enjoy these highlights. JJ is a monster. He’s listed on the DL on the recruiting page, but I threw his OL highlights in too. (Just in case anyone is hungry for pancakes).