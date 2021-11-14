Recruiting Roundup 2021

Recruiting updates are long overdue so here’s my first dive into our 2022 recruits! Lot of great talent coming in, and I was able to find good info on the majority of them. Of course, if you have more info on a player or stats or anything of the sort, feel free to DM me on Twitter and I’ll throw that in for next week’s roundup.

Ashton Jeanty, RB/WR, Lone Star HS (Frisco, TX)

Ashton was the workhorse for his team with 231 yards on 35 carries albeit 1 lost fumble in their 6-7 loss. He had an incredible year. The NATIONAL leader in TDs has a real nice ring to it.

Perspective tweet for where he’s at nationally in terms of TDs. Of course now he’s played 10 games, so he’s only at an embarrassing 3.9 TDs a game. Should he continue that average, he would only destroy Barry Sander’s single season record of 37 TDs.

.@LSHSRangers senior @AshtonJeanty2 has 39 touchdowns this year, in 9 games.



That's an average of 4.3 touchdowns PER GAME.



Jeanty, a @BroncoSportsFB commit, is #1 in the country in total touchdowns and touchdowns per game. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 30, 2021

Here are some highlights from his junior season: (It seems a general rule he breaks a least 2 tackles every play)

Rogelio (Roger) Carreon, OL, Jal HS (Jal, NM)

OL stats are tough to find, but Jal HS won 50-0 in the New Mexico 2A playoffs on Friday. Safe to say he is doing good, and has made a great choice in looking outside his state for a football career.

Tyson Molio’o, OL, St John Bosco, (Bellflower, CA)

Tyson hails from St John Bosco, the current #4 team in the country (Which is where some dude named George Holani also played..) They won 24-10 vs Servite Friars, and are continuing on in the California state playoffs.

No highlight video, his Twitter has some videos of his plays like this one: (He’s #79 at RT)

Hand off to Khalil Warren and the Braves score! 37-0 with a few seconds to go in Q3. pic.twitter.com/EICNH6EvP5 — Bosco Football (@boscofootball) October 9, 2021

Maddux “Maddog” Madsen, QB, American Fork HS, (American Fork, Utah)

Maddog threw for 224, with 2 TDs and 3 picks, while also rushing for 61 yards and a TD. American Fork lost 45-28 in the 6A quarterfinals.

Here’s an article with more info on MMM from the game last weekend

Also an exciting video is this man scoring NINE TDs in a game (so all I’m saying is that we put him and Jeanty together and Ploughense will be flipping 50 burgers every. week. He had a 600+ 9td game last year

...and your highlights

Keenan McCaddy, ATH, Moanalua HS (Honolulu, HI)

He had a quiet night in their 21-14 loss to Waipahu snagging a pair of catches for 25 yards. From the looks of it, Hawaii still has time before the state playoffs, so safe to say we’ll see plenty more of this dude.

Here’s a cool article on him that was published about his recruitment process went with the Broncos

Kage Casey, OL, Clackamas HS (Clackamas, OR)

It’s always difficult to find stats on O-Line at the high school level, but we’ll gladly give all the credit to Kage for Clackamas’ (Clackamasases?) 31-18 win over Sunset high.

Hall Schmidt, OL, Peninsula HS (Gig Harbor, WA)

Again, as there is an saddening lack of stats for our OL friends, we have to assume that Schmidt was indeed responsible for all 28 points scored by Peninsula HS in their playoff win over Edmonds-Woodway 28-21

Jayden Virgin, TE, Mt Carmel HS (San Diego, CA)

Jayden had 1 catch for 19 yards, 1 carry for 6 yards, 4 tackles and 1 tfl in Mt. Carmel’s 42-7 win over Westview. He had a fairly quiet night offensively it seems but 42-7 was likely all due to his presence. We can continue to hope for 35 point wins with him in the blue and orange.

From the looks of it, Jayden had a GREAT year on both sides of the ball. Vote while you can to help him win the coveted silver pigskin!

DEFENSE

✅ Top 25 in the NATION in Sacks



OFFENSE

✅ Top 12 in SD D3 in Scoring

✅ Top 25 in SD D3 in Receiving



SPECIAL TEAMS

✅ 3 Punt Blocks on the year@jayden_virgin Mt. Carmel https://t.co/BcBcsGTxMA — Dusty Hefley (@Coach_Hefley) October 30, 2021

Zamondre Marriweather, ATH, Valencia HS (Valencia, CA)

No stats to be found for Valencia’s 45-13 win over Rio Mesa in California’s 5A State playoffs. If I had to guess Zamondre probably had a cool 6 Tds, a few hundred yards, and probably a field goal too for good measure.

James Ferguson, P, Pro Kick Australia (Geelong, Australia)

Like most people here, I didn’t know much about him, but this is cool. Ferguson joined Prokick, an Australian organization that funnels Australian players to CFB. (which they have done VERY successfully) He was scouted by Stacy Collins, and decided to come play on the Blue. Not too shabby for the former Bannockburn junior!

Short local article about the process for Ferguson

Kaeo Akana, LB, President Theodore Roosevelt HS (Honolulu, HI)

Couldn’t find any individual stats on him, but President Theodore Roosevelt handily defeated Kailua 38-7. Great look for Kaeo to have the former president’s seal of approval.

Great video of him blowing through the line like a Riley Whimpey heat seeking missile on Jake Haener

Austin Terry, TE, Tumwater HS (Olympia, WA)

Couldn’t find any stats for his most recent game, but 62-14 sure does the talking. Local article lists him as a DE as well for the game. What I’m hearing is that now we have 2 Austin(s) that play TE but could also play DE. Important thing to have on a championship team.

Here’s the local article

Gavin Hambrick, LB, Apple Valley HS (Apple Valley, CA)

Most likely all thanks to Gavin, Apple Valley secured the upset against their fruit rival, #1 seeded Citrus Valley 21-16. No stats for him from the game, but we’ll keep looking

Dionte Thornton, S, Lawndale HS (Lawndale, CA)

Luckily box scores for Lawndale are being hidden to protect the families of the players that had their careers ended by Thornton this past weekend. Lawndale beat the #2 seeded West Ranch Wildcats in a convincing 34-14 fashion.

Jake Ripp, LB, Los Gatos HS (Los Gatos, CA)

Rip had a great night last Friday. He had 9 tackles, including a TFL, and one 18 yd catch for the appropriately named Wildcats. They kept their undefeated season intact in a 34-7 win over Milpitas.

JJ Talo, DL, Kearns HS (Salt Lake City, UT)

Kearns’ season is presumably over with a loss to Corner Canyon in Utah’s 6A playoffs. I don’t see any stats from that game for him, but do enjoy his Hudl highlights below. All the better to have the man ready to terrorize lines like Scott Matlock for next year.