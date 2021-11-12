Out to pasture: Wyoming at Boise State Game Preview

Game facts

Time: Friday November 12th, 7 PM

Location: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Weather at kickoff: 53° partly cloudy

Odds: Boise State by 14

TV: FS1

Radio: 670 KBOI

Commentators: Dan “Hellraiser” Hellie, and Petros “Petrol” Papadakis

Other facts

1. _yoming

The legend of _yoming was really born in 2016 when an undefeated and 13th ranked Bronco team strolled into Laramie and dropped a 2 point loss to the Josh Allen-led Cowboys (the “safety dance” game). Well, since then the Cowboys have lost their W and reeled off 4 straight losses to the Broncos...if they want it back, they’ll need to win tonight (again, in upset fashion). As people say, “Josh Allen ain’t walking through that door”.

2. Something’s gotta give

The Broncos are somewhat inexplicably 1-3 on the season at home but 4-1 on the road (including 2 ranked wins). The Broncos have always been good on the road, but darn near untouchable at home, so this season is certainly a script-flipper in that regard. Is it strength of schedule or a home brain cramp? I guess we’ll find out this evening when the Broncos take on the sneaky tricky Cowboys.

3. Road warriors

Yeah, we’re home this week...but it’s worth noting that Boise State is coming off a road win over a ranked Fresno State team (might’ve heard), but what makes that all the more intriguing is that it’s the first time the Broncos have knocked off two ranked teams on the road in the same season...EVER. The Broncos are now only one of 4 teams to do that in ‘21 and last week knocked off one of those other 3 (Fresno...duh). in a 5-4 year, this sort of does underscore that the Broncos have been close to their old selves...just gotta wear that cape every weekend.

4. Slackers

Streaks

Boise State - Won 2

Wyoming - Won 1

Obliques

Best name(s) on their roster

I really had to include the tasty trio of Gavin Beerup, D.Q. James, and my (slight) fav Buck Coors.

Best picture on their roster

Herbal Essence spokes-lineman Garrett Crall has the locks we’ve grown accustomed to in Laramie

Players to watch

TBD, QB

The Cowboys haven’t quite figured things out in the QB department, yet. They could go with Levi Williams OR Sean Chambers. Chambers has more starts and snaps under his belt, getting heavy rotation in the first 7 contests of the year, where the 6’3” junior had...mixed results. Chambers leads the team in passing with 1,100 yards, but also only managed a 6 TD to 7 INT ratio and barely cracked the 50% completions mark. So, after a 3 game skid...Williams has gotten the nod, but his numbers haven’t been all that much better—304 yards, 4 TDs (3 INTs) and a 48% completion percentage. HOWEVER, both QBs are big and can run...with the 6’5” Williams probably the better runner of the two (he had over 100 rushing yards last week against Colorado State). So, considering that both are pretty fair runners and not-so-good passers...prepare for a ground attack.

Xazavian Valladay, RB

And speaking of ground attack, this fella is pretty good on terra firma. An all-MWC first-teamer a season ago—Valladay is currently the 3rd leading rusher in the Mountain West Conference with 760 yards and 5 TDs. The 6’0” 198 lb. senior is a load to bring down and will make you pay for trying to arm tackle. So, DON’T do that.

Chad Muma, LB

_yoming always seems to have a defender that soaks up alllll the tackles, and this year it’s senior LB Chad Muma (6’3” 242 lbs), who leads the team in tackles with 89...which is 30 more tackles than his next-closest peer. Not content to just be the tackling machine, Muma also decided to be the team’s interception machine—another stat he leads the team in with 3. That’s an NFL ‘backer, folks.

Isaiah Neyor, WR

The Cowboys are not a tremendous passing team, but in the off-chance they do take flight...the ball is likely going to 6’3” soph Isaiah Neyor, who leads the team in receptions (26), receiving yards (462) and TDs (8). He’s got a pretty tidy YPC too...darn near 18 yards per reception. Watch out for this kid (now and in the future)

Victor Jones, DE

The senior defensive end is tied for the team lead in sacks (3.5) and has also forced a fumble and racked up 27 TFL yards. Oh, he’s also broken up a pass so being awfully greedy with those defensive stats. There’s no room for selfishness on a team, Victor.

Players NOT to watch

Senior wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt is done for the season with a knee injury and will not be on The Blue™ this evening.

Keys to victory

More George. George Holani made the most of his first “real” game back, rushing for over 100 yards against Fresno State and also leading the team in receiving yards. Getting George in a rhythm again would go a long way to kick-starting the Bronco offense against a tough _yoming D.

George Holani made the most of his first “real” game back, rushing for over 100 yards against Fresno State and also leading the team in receiving yards. Getting George in a rhythm again would go a long way to kick-starting the Bronco offense against a tough _yoming D. Take it away. The Broncos had a two game skid in the takeaway department but cranked it up again against Fresno State and it was pretty instrumental in coming away with the W. _yoming doesn’t have quite as explosive an offense as we saw last week, but will control the clock with their rushing game. Making them cough it up will be a major key.

The Broncos had a two game skid in the takeaway department but cranked it up again against Fresno State and it was pretty instrumental in coming away with the W. _yoming doesn’t have quite as explosive an offense as we saw last week, but will control the clock with their rushing game. Making them cough it up will be a major key. Finish in the red zone. Broncos continue to leave points off the board when they get in the red zone. I’m pleased the Jonah Dalmas has been so solid in the kicking game...but the Broncos could’ve cracked 50 last week if they’d not gotten so cute. FINISH THEM!

Broncos continue to leave points off the board when they get in the red zone. I’m pleased the Jonah Dalmas has been so solid in the kicking game...but the Broncos could’ve cracked 50 last week if they’d not gotten so cute. FINISH THEM! Don’t lose. This has now worked twice in a row for the FIRST time this year.

Score prediction

This is a toughie. _yoming brings a tough D but not a ton of O...but then again, they sort of found some last week and the Broncos haven’t been quite as solid at home. What to do?

Boise State 31, _yoming 17