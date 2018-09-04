 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake Up, Bronco Nation: Woman of the year; LVE playing week 1?; Matt Paradis captain; Jeremy McNichols

By Damien Alambra
NCAA Football: Boise State at Troy Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Former Bronco hoops star Brooke Pahukoa gets Woman of the Year nod

This is pretty cool for Ms. Pahukoa. She’s still at Boise State as a graduate assistant.

Cowboys possibly getting Leighton Vander Esch on the field

Which wouldn’t be too much of a stretch. He’s been doing pretty well on the next level so far, so it’s only fitting he’s going to get the chance in games that matter.

Matt Paradis a team captain

Shazam! Awesome for Paradis getting this recognition. Best center in the NFL.

Jeremy McNichols now with the Indianapolis Colts

Well, hey, at least there may be an opportunity for him to get to the 53-man at some point. Circumstances and all that.

FloTrack reviews Boise State MXC

Here’s a chance for you to catch up on the men’s team going into the year.

Miscellinkeous

