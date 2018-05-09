Broncos land verbal pledge from big-time quarterback recruit

It’s not just you...OBNUG has been rather barren of late. It’s not that we’ve stopped bleeding blue, it’s just that the post-spring camp, post-draft landscape takes a big ole styptic pencil to our blue-bleeding...uh...pores. Of course, we’re also resting up as OBNUG’s epic countdown starts in less than 3 weeks and runs all the way to kickoff, so if you’ve removed us from your favorite tabs, you might have reason to allow us our spot between google and farmersonly.com very soon. Of course, when breaking news happens...we are the Larry Gebert of Boise State blogs, and the Broncos just got some BIG news.

Whilst I was out trying to wrangle 3 young boys into agreeing on a Mother’s Day gift at Boise Towne Square, the recruiting beacon was lit and it wasn’t until I returned home that I discovered this—luckily, it didn’t take long for my curiosity to be tamped back down as a BIG time commit announced he was Boise-bound.

If you need a Twitter translation, that’s Hank Bachmeier, a 6’3” 188 lb. 4-star quarterback with enough offers to make ones carpal-tunnel flare up. Bachmeier had a rather pedestrian junior season at Murrieta Valley—passing for 3,255 yards and 42 touchdowns and then rushing for another 776 yards and 10 more scores. As a sophomore, he threw for almost 4,000 yards, with 47 TDs and just 3 INTs en route to a CIF D-2 runner-up finish. All told, he’s passed for over 10,000 career yards (10,001 to be exact) and has a very nice career completion percentage of 69%. Like Lavar Burton, I won’t make you take my word for it...check this out:

While the commitment is a semi-surprise to some...Bachmeier has definitely felt the Bronco love and reciprocated with several visits to The Blue. Apparently, he’d seen enough and wants to join the Bronco family. I am aware that the Broncos have lost two long-time QB commits before signing day very recently, but both had the surname “Wilson” so we should be safe here. It certainly doesn’t completely get us out of the woods, but when you look at the schollies that Hank has already turned down to pledge to the Broncos...well (deep breath): Cal, Colorado, Washington State, Boston College, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Fresno State, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Princeton, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, and Yale.

Verbal commitments aren’t finalized until December...a mere 7 months away. Take heart.

Welcome to Bronco Nation, Hank!