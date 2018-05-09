Wake Up, Bronco Nation: SB one step closer to title; FB tough games; NFL’s longest runs; Charity golf

What does a hotel room taste like?

Suite.

As a reminder: this team is two years removed from a 14-win season. And on the cusp of winning a MWC title.

So @BroncoSportsSB just needs two wins this weekend and they're MWC champs and going to the NCAA tournament.



Reminder: New Mexico (this weekend's opponent) is last in the conference. And the games are at Dona Larson.



If you can make it, GO TO THESE GAMES! https://t.co/fyuVIgWiXM — OBNUG (@OBNUG) May 8, 2018

The Broncos are thisclose to bringing home a title. And have a little wiggle room doing so. This is their close out for the season and they have a lot riding on this last series.

Every NFL team’s longest run in the Super Bowl era

And, yes, Doug Martin is on here. Not a touchdown, but an impressive run.

Every team's LONGEST run in the Super Bowl era! pic.twitter.com/C8thami6ZM — NFL (@NFL) May 7, 2018

You’ll be SHOCKED to find out what game they think is going to be the most difficult.

Graham DeLaet has a charity golf event in July

Have to admit: the pun game in this tweet is pretty strong.

This year's Graham Slam Gala and Golf Tournament presented by @ShawInfo will be held on July 11 & 12th at TCU Place and The Willows Golf and Country Club!



A big thanks to Shaw for all the support.#grahamslam #Shaw #RonaldMcDonald #forekids #golf #charity #giveback pic.twitter.com/oegPc6EVm8 — DeLaet Foundation (@Fore_Kids) May 8, 2018

MAYBE BOISE STATE WILL BE THE NEXT UCF GUYS!!!!

Anthony Drmic had a nice recovery after stumbling on defense for a block

I would probably literally break my ankles and have to go to the hospital.

Miscellinkeous

Chicken Maker.