 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wake Up, Bronco Nation: WBB goes east; Matt Paradis; Orlando Scandrick; Troy Merritt; Doug Martin

New, 2 comments
By Damien Alambra
NFL: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

What do you call a sleepwalking nun?

A Roman Catholic.

Denver Broncos making a move for Matt Paradis

The former Boise State athlete has been the cornerstone of that offensive line. So seeing the team recognize that, and make moves to keep him, is pretty awesome.

Doug Martin possibly going to the Raiders?

Certainly would not hurt my feelings.

He has an opportunity to rehab his career. And the Raiders could be that club that helps bring him back to his better days.

Athlon Sports previews the Broncos

They go over five basic questions going into next year. All valid.

Broncos WBB headed to Louisville

Um, what? Drew went over the selection yesterday. It... is not ideal. The Broncos weren’t going to get the best seeding, but were deserving of something better than a 16 seed and having to go to Louisville.

The sports information director for the WBB, Aaron Juarez, summed it up quite nicely.

WBB Head Coach Gordy Presnell

Troy Merritt commits to play in a golf tournament

You know. In case you were interested in that.

Orlando Scandrick wants to part ways with the Dallas Cowboys

To date he’s spent his entire career in Dallas. Curious where he’s going to end up next.

49ers possibly open to a running back free agent?

Jeremy McNichols is still on the roster, so we shall see what happens.

James Webb is back in the G-League?

Huh. I didn’t realize he had been sent back. Hopefully he makes it in the big leagues soon.

Miscellinkeous

Every second.

Loading comments...