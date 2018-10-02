 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake Up, Bronco Nation: XC moves up rankings; 1,000 yards passing; College Football Empires

By Damien Alambra
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Did you hear about the man who robbed the pastry kitchen?

I heard he was a real whisk taker.

Updated College Football Empires map

Obviously Boise State doesn’t have any land right now. BUT there is a good opportunity to get some this weekend. Just needs to happen.

SB Nation has some bowl projections

Still a lot of games left to go and a lot of things can happen. But still nice to be in this conversation.

Bronco MXC moves up in the top 25

And it’s a pretty big jump for the Broncos.

Bronco WXC aren’t slouches either though

Guess who is in a pretty prestigious club!

You guessed it.

Look at the MWC copying one of my Game Balls entries, smh

They named her offensive player of the week again. They weren’t wrong to piggyback off my work. But, still, I had it first.

Rees Odhiambo getting picked up

But I am definitely offended by the responses to that tweet. Lots of dudes can take the time to not be positive. But Odhiambo has a chance to join Jeremy McNichols and do some things.

Miscellinkeous

Feeling pranky? Here is a fake blue screen of death page.

