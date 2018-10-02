Wake Up, Bronco Nation: XC moves up rankings; 1,000 yards passing; College Football Empires

Did you hear about the man who robbed the pastry kitchen?
I heard he was a real whisk taker.
Updated College Football Empires map
Obviously Boise State doesn’t have any land right now. BUT there is a good opportunity to get some this weekend. Just needs to happen.
SB Nation has some bowl projections
Still a lot of games left to go and a lot of things can happen. But still nice to be in this conversation.
Bronco MXC moves up in the top 25
And it’s a pretty big jump for the Broncos.
Vertical movement.— Boise State XC (@BroncoSportsXC) October 1, 2018
Broncos are moving ⬆️ in the polls! Both the men and the women move into the @FloTrack top #BleedBlue #GiddyUp pic.twitter.com/3yvdeDIV0Z
New #FloXC top 25 men's team rankings https://t.co/jFYGiz5mhQ pic.twitter.com/93VeC5afPi— FloTrack (@FloTrack) October 1, 2018
Bronco WXC aren’t slouches either though
Guess who is in a pretty prestigious club!
You guessed it.
Only 3 QBs in the country have thrown for 1000 yards without an interception.— Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) October 1, 2018
2 of the 3 hail from the @SEC West pic.twitter.com/3zDA3kQ5tL
Look at the MWC copying one of my Game Balls entries, smh
They named her offensive player of the week again. They weren’t wrong to piggyback off my work. But, still, I had it first.
Rees Odhiambo getting picked up
#Colts are signing OL Rees Odhiambo to the practice squad, source says. Former #Seahawks third-rounder who started seven games last year.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 24, 2018
But I am definitely offended by the responses to that tweet. Lots of dudes can take the time to not be positive. But Odhiambo has a chance to join Jeremy McNichols and do some things.
Miscellinkeous
