Egnowit's Rooting Guide for Week 6

We're going to have an honest-to-OBNUG afternoon game this Saturday!

Tier 0

San Diego State (3-1,0-0) at Boise State (3-1,1-0) - Brett Rypien might be putting up video game numbers against the Aztec pass defense.

Tier 0.5

Idaho (2-2,1-1) at Idaho State (3-1,2-0) - Is this a rivalry game? The winner stakes a claim to the second-best team in Idaho.

Tier 1

Nonconference opponents

Georgia State (2-3,1-0) at Troy (4-1,2-0) (Thursday) - Troy's win over Nebraska has had a lot of the shine taken off of it, but they've still got an unblemished record outside of a certain team from Idaho.

Iowa State (1-3,0-2) at Oklahoma State (4-1,1-1) - I notice that our loss has been passed down the row. We lost to OKSt, who lost to Texas Tech, who lost to West Virginia, who is hosting Kansas this week...

UConn (1-4,0-2) at Memphis (3-2,0-2) - UConn's defense just surrendered 49 points against Cincinnati, so they're improving! The best thing about a young defense is that they grow up.

Tier 1.5

Utah State (3-1) at BYU (3-2) (Friday) - I don't think BYU can make up their mind as to whether or not they're a competent team. They do seem to be on pace for a bowl game, at least, especially since the first half of the schedule is the harder part.

Tier 2

MWC teams

Navy (2-2) at Air Force (1-3) - First game to determine the Commander-in-Chief trophy.

New Mexico (2-2,0-0) at UNLV (2-2,0-0) - After falling behind 42-10 to Liberty, New Mexico nearly came back in the second half, but couldn't quite close the gap.

Fresno State (3-1,0-0) at Nevada (3-2,1-0) - Fresno State begins its defense of its West division title at Nevada.

Colorado State (1-4,0-1) at San Jose State (0-4,0-1) - In one of the biggest surprises of the week in the MWC last week, San Jose State came so close to upsetting Hawaii last week, succumbing in 5OT.

Wyoming (2-3,0-1) at Hawaii (5-1,2-0) - Wyoming may be in for another rough week at the hands of Hawaii's QB, Cole McDonald.

Tier 3

North Texas (to Louisiana Tech) and Buffalo (to Army) lost, leaving the only undefeated G5 teams in the American. With three undefeated teams, the American conference has more undefeated teams than any other conference besides the SEC (Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Kentucky). In addition to the undefeated teams, I'll also highlight a game involving a top team in each G5 conference, since conference champions have a shot at the NY6 bowl.

Tulane (2-3,1-0) at Cincinnati (5-0,1-0) - Cincinnati, UCF and South Florida are all in the American East, so at most one of these will finish the regular season undefeated, and only one of these will play in the championship game.

South Florida (4-0) at UMass (2-4) - This kind of nonconference game doesn't help USF's or the American's strength of schedule.

SMU (2-3,1-0) at #12 UCF (4-0,1-0) - UCF handled Pitt rather easily, 45-14, and they shouldn't have another challenge until the last two games of the season when they face Cincinnati and South Florida.

UAB (3-1,1-0) at Louisiana Tech (3-1,1-0) - Two of the top three teams in Conference USA. Louisiana Tech is fresh off their 29-27 win over previously undefeated North Texas, and their only loss is a 38-21 loss to LSU.

Buffalo (4-1,1-0) at Central Michigan (1-4,0-1) - Buffalo's 42-13 loss to Army was out of conference, so they're still undefeated in the MAC.

Tier 4

Teams with a BSU connection (coach, transfer player). Please remind me of any I forget. I'm tracking WKU (Sanford), NCSU (Drink,Finley), Cal (Wilcox), UW (Coach Pete), Oregon State (Smith), Montana State (Choate)

Washington State (4-1,1-1) at Oregon State (1-4,0-2) - Oregon State gave up 254 yards to ASU RB Jermar Jefferson last week, and now they face Leach's Air Raid offense.

California (3-1,0-1) at Arizona (2-3,1-1) - Cal's stay in the top 25 was short-lived, thanks to Justin Herbert's performance, the best QB showing since Rypien's, a few hours earlier.

#10 Washington (4-1,2-0) at UCLA (0-4,0-1) - The Huskies handled BYU rather easily, and should do the same with Chip Kelly's Bruins.

Boston College (4-1,1-0) at #23 NC State (4-0,1-0) - Clemson has looked beatable in wins over TAMU and Syracuse, so if NCSU can take care of business, they might have a decent chance to take the division.

Tier 5

Other games of interest (to me) this week.

#19 Texas (4-1,2-0) vs. #7 Oklahoma (5-0,2-0) - I'm not sure when the last time the two teams were ranked going into the Red River Rivalry/Shootout/whatever it's called, but this should be a fun game (to be there in person to watch, at least).

#5 LSU (5-0,2-0) at #22 Florida (4-1,2-1) - I don't know if I would have expected Florida to do this well this season, but it turns out that Kentucky is a good team.

#6 Notre Dame (5-0) at #24 Virginia Tech (3-1) - Virginia Tech seems to have recovered after an off game against Old Dominion. Notre Dame has to hope so, because after this, their toughest game may be, um, Syracuse?

Arizona State (3-2,1-1) at #21 Colorado (4-0,1-0) - Somehow, Colorado is the last undefeated team in the PAC 12.

Florida State (3-2,1-2) at #17 Miami (4-1,1-0) - It's a rivalry game, so you never know what will happen.

Maryland (3-1,1-0) at Michigan (4-1,2-0) - Michigan is somehow favored by 17.5 points.